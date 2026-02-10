Would You Quit Your Job Over Lack of Wellness Support? Sixty percent of Millennials and Gen Z Would

New Mather Institute Study Looks at Views Across All Generations in the Workplace

EVANSTON, Ill., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As workplaces navigate changing generational priorities, employers may be overlooking an important resource: Generation X.

A new study from Mather Institute shows Gen X serves a critical role in bridging a multigenerational workplace. The insight comes from its latest Gen Xperience Study, which provides critical insights into Generation X's experience in the workplace, interactions with colleagues and expectations – or lack thereof – of their employer's wellness programs.

Mather Institute is the research arm of Mather, a not-for-profit focused on helping older adults age well through wellness-focused residences, research and mission-driven community programs. A longitudinal study, the 2026 Gen Xperience report is the third of five aimed to identify key lifestyle trends, attitudes and interests of Gen X.

New this year, the report reflects the views of Gen Z, millennial, Gen X and baby boomer generations' workplace satisfaction, loneliness, wellness, stereotypes and trends. Notable findings in this year's report include:

Gen Xers have the potential to serve as the bridge in a multigenerational workplace. Employers may be overlooking their unique capability to help others manage stress, enhance social connection and lead multigenerational collaborations.

A significant gap exists between Gen X and younger generations in their expectations regarding employers' support of their social wellness.

Compared to employees from other generations, more Gen X employees (38%) intend to stay with their current employer for more than 10 years.

Gen Xers are less likely to participate in workplace wellness programs than younger generations. Approximately 61% of Millennials and 59% Gen Zers are more likely to change jobs if their personal wellness went unsupported in the workplace compared to 41% of Gen Xers.

"This research comes at a pivotal time when Gen X is playing a vital role in the workplace yet feel overlooked," said Jennifer Smith, assistant vice president, director of Mather Institute and lead of the Gen Xperience study. "They are deciding now how they will age well in the next chapter of their lives while remaining with their current employers. Companies are investing in wellness programs that aren't resonating with Gen X, a generation key to the success of their employers.

"We hope this report challenges Gen X stereotypes and provides actionable steps employers should consider so they can better support one-third of their workforce."

Based on findings from this year's report, Mather Institute recommends employers:

Begin targeted retention strategies for Gen X

Provide fair and transparent advancement opportunities

Support their current "sandwich generation" life stage needs

Value the role Gen X plays between younger and older colleagues.

"The study shows how Gen X is uniquely able to understand workplace dynamics across all generations – and how younger and older employees are more alike than stereotypes suggest," said Mather Chief People Officer Dominice LaPorte. "Employers should recognize the value of this unique generation, which has successfully adapted to rapid social and technological changes and brings untapped potential to the workplace."

Year one (2024) of the Gen Xperience study explored the three highest priority areas for Gen X – family, career and health. Year two (2025) took an in-depth look at Gen X's wellness and views on wellness trends and technology. In next year's report, Mather Institute will examine Gen Xers' engagement in fulfilling activities and explore their sources of purpose and meaning. Additional studies to be published this year by Mather Institute include Aging Well Across Countries, Pets and Solo Agers and an impact study on a robot's week connecting with residents in a life plan community.

