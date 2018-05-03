Wound Care: Global Market Forecasts to 2024 - A $30 Billion Market Opportunity

Major driving forces for this market are increasing acceptance of innovative technologies, growing incidence of obesity, diabetes and other chronic conditions, favourable global demographics and ageing population, shift to advanced treatment protocols outside of the United States and favourable global demographics and ageing population.

However the industry is also facing challenges such as shortage of skilled wound care professionals, increasing the cost of wound care service etc.



Film Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid and Alginate Dressings market share are steadily growing in the global wound care market. Their combined share was in double-digit percent in 2017. It is projected that these five products combined share will control over one-fourth of total wound care market by 2024.



It is predicted that Asia Pacific region will hold 1st place in the global wound care market as its market share has gradually increased in the recent years and this growing trend will also continue in the forecasting period 2018-2024 as well. However, at present, the United States and Europe hold considerable market share.



Wound closer is leading application segment in the global wound care market but its market share is steadily declining and this down trend is also expected to continue during the forecasting period 2018-2024. So, it is the big question that Will wound closer application segment in the global wound care market maintain the leading position? Moist Dressings, Bio-engineered Skin & Skin Substitutes, Pressure Relief and NPWT are other wound care application segments in the global wound care market.



Integra LifeSciences has acquired Derma Sciences in January 2017. Acelity who dominates in the wound care market is steadily losing their market share.



Key Players Profiled



Mlnlycke Healthcare

Acelity L.P. Inc.

Smith & Nephew

ConvaTec Group

Ethicon Inc

Coloplast

Derma Sciences

Scapa Healthcare

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Wound Care Market



3. Market Share Analysis - Global Wound Care (2012 - 2024)

3.1 By Products

3.2 By Application

3.3 By Wound Type

3.4 By Region

3.5 Company Share



4. By Products - Global Wound Care Market (2012 - 2024)

4.1 Traditional Adhesive Dressings

4.2 Traditional Gauze Dressings

4.3 Non-Adherent Dressings

4.4 Film Dressings

4.5 Foam Dressings

4.6 Hydrogel

4.7 Hydrocolloid

4.8 Alginate Dressings

4.9 Antimicrobial Dressings

4.10 Growth Factors

4.11 Others



5. By Application - Global Wound Care Market

5.1 Wound Closure

5.2 Miscellaneous Wound Management

5.3 Moist Dressings

5.4 Bio-engineered Skin & Skin Substitutes

5.5 Pressure Relief

5.6 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)

5.7 Others



6. By Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market

6.1 Surgical & Trauma

6.2 Burns

6.3 Skin Ulcer

6.4 Others



7. By Region - Global Wound Care Market

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.2 Europe

7.3 United States

7.4 Rest of the World (ROW)



8. Mlnlycke Healthcare - Company profile

8.1 Company Overview

8.2 Business Strategy

8.2.1 Point 1

8.2.2 Point 2

8.2.3 Point 3

8.3 Wound Care Sales



9. Acelity L.P. Inc. - Company Profile

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Business Strategy

9.2.1 Point 1

9.2.2 Point 2

9.2.3 Point 3

9.2.4 Point 4

9.3 Wound Care Sales



10. Smith & Nephew - Company Analysis

10.1 Company Overview

10.2 Business Strategy

10.2.1 Point 1

10.2.2 Point 2

10.3 Wound Care Sales



11. ConvaTec Group - Company Profile

11.1 Company Overview

11.2 Business Strategy

11.2.1 Point 1

11.2.2 Point 2

11.2.3 Point 3

11.3 Wound Care Sales



12. Ethicon Inc. - Company Analysis

12.1 Company Overview

12.2 Business Strategy

12.2.1 Point 1

12.2.2 Point 2

12.2.3 Point 3

12.3 Wound Care Sales



13. Coloplast Corp. - Company Analysis

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.2 Business Strategy

13.2.1 Point 1

13.2.2 Point 2

13.2.3 Point 3

13.3 Wound Care Sales



14. Derma Sciences, Inc - Company Analysis

14.1 Company Overview

14.2 Wound Care Sales

15. Scapa Healthcare - Company Analysis

15.1 Company Overview

15.2 Business Strategy

15.2.1 Point 1

15.2.2 Point 2

15.3 Wound Care Sales



16. Growth Drivers

16.1 Point 1

16.2 Point 2

16.3 Point 3



17. Challenges

17.1 Point 1

17.2 Point 2

17.3 Point 3



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zhl26x/wound_care?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wound-care-global-market-forecasts-to-2024---a-30-billion-market-opportunity-300642096.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

