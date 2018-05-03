Wound Care: Global Market Forecasts to 2024 - A $30 Billion Market Opportunity

DUBLIN, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Wound Care Market, Global Forecast by Products, Wound Type, Application, Regions and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Major driving forces for this market are increasing acceptance of innovative technologies, growing incidence of obesity, diabetes and other chronic conditions, favourable global demographics and ageing population, shift to advanced treatment protocols outside of the United States and favourable global demographics and ageing population.
However the industry is also facing challenges such as shortage of skilled wound care professionals, increasing the cost of wound care service etc.
Film Dressings, Foam Dressings, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid and Alginate Dressings market share are steadily growing in the global wound care market. Their combined share was in double-digit percent in 2017. It is projected that these five products combined share will control over one-fourth of total wound care market by 2024.
It is predicted that Asia Pacific region will hold 1st place in the global wound care market as its market share has gradually increased in the recent years and this growing trend will also continue in the forecasting period 2018-2024 as well. However, at present, the United States and Europe hold considerable market share.
Wound closer is leading application segment in the global wound care market but its market share is steadily declining and this down trend is also expected to continue during the forecasting period 2018-2024. So, it is the big question that Will wound closer application segment in the global wound care market maintain the leading position? Moist Dressings, Bio-engineered Skin & Skin Substitutes, Pressure Relief and NPWT are other wound care application segments in the global wound care market.
Integra LifeSciences has acquired Derma Sciences in January 2017. Acelity who dominates in the wound care market is steadily losing their market share.
Key Players Profiled
- Mlnlycke Healthcare
- Acelity L.P. Inc.
- Smith & Nephew
- ConvaTec Group
- Ethicon Inc
- Coloplast
- Derma Sciences
- Scapa Healthcare
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Wound Care Market
3. Market Share Analysis - Global Wound Care (2012 - 2024)
3.1 By Products
3.2 By Application
3.3 By Wound Type
3.4 By Region
3.5 Company Share
4. By Products - Global Wound Care Market (2012 - 2024)
4.1 Traditional Adhesive Dressings
4.2 Traditional Gauze Dressings
4.3 Non-Adherent Dressings
4.4 Film Dressings
4.5 Foam Dressings
4.6 Hydrogel
4.7 Hydrocolloid
4.8 Alginate Dressings
4.9 Antimicrobial Dressings
4.10 Growth Factors
4.11 Others
5. By Application - Global Wound Care Market
5.1 Wound Closure
5.2 Miscellaneous Wound Management
5.3 Moist Dressings
5.4 Bio-engineered Skin & Skin Substitutes
5.5 Pressure Relief
5.6 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT)
5.7 Others
6. By Wound Type - Global Wound Care Market
6.1 Surgical & Trauma
6.2 Burns
6.3 Skin Ulcer
6.4 Others
7. By Region - Global Wound Care Market
7.1 Asia Pacific
7.2 Europe
7.3 United States
7.4 Rest of the World (ROW)
8. Mlnlycke Healthcare - Company profile
8.1 Company Overview
8.2 Business Strategy
8.2.1 Point 1
8.2.2 Point 2
8.2.3 Point 3
8.3 Wound Care Sales
9. Acelity L.P. Inc. - Company Profile
9.1 Company Overview
9.2 Business Strategy
9.2.1 Point 1
9.2.2 Point 2
9.2.3 Point 3
9.2.4 Point 4
9.3 Wound Care Sales
10. Smith & Nephew - Company Analysis
10.1 Company Overview
10.2 Business Strategy
10.2.1 Point 1
10.2.2 Point 2
10.3 Wound Care Sales
11. ConvaTec Group - Company Profile
11.1 Company Overview
11.2 Business Strategy
11.2.1 Point 1
11.2.2 Point 2
11.2.3 Point 3
11.3 Wound Care Sales
12. Ethicon Inc. - Company Analysis
12.1 Company Overview
12.2 Business Strategy
12.2.1 Point 1
12.2.2 Point 2
12.2.3 Point 3
12.3 Wound Care Sales
13. Coloplast Corp. - Company Analysis
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.2 Business Strategy
13.2.1 Point 1
13.2.2 Point 2
13.2.3 Point 3
13.3 Wound Care Sales
14. Derma Sciences, Inc - Company Analysis
14.1 Company Overview
14.2 Wound Care Sales
15. Scapa Healthcare - Company Analysis
15.1 Company Overview
15.2 Business Strategy
15.2.1 Point 1
15.2.2 Point 2
15.3 Wound Care Sales
16. Growth Drivers
16.1 Point 1
16.2 Point 2
16.3 Point 3
17. Challenges
17.1 Point 1
17.2 Point 2
17.3 Point 3
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zhl26x/wound_care?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wound-care-global-market-forecasts-to-2024---a-30-billion-market-opportunity-300642096.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article