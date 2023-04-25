Wounded Veteran to Receive New Enhanced-Accessibility Home with Help from Stanley Martin Homes, Bass Pro Shops and Helping a Hero

Stanley Martin Homes donated time and resources to give back to our servicemembers, who have sacrificed so much for the freedom we enjoy

LEXINGTON, S.C., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Martin Homes, Bass Pro Shops and Helping a Hero have come together to provide a specially-adapted home to SPC Shaun Robey, US Army (Retired).

Photo by Jackie Rodriguez. SPC Shaun Robey, Ashten Robey and their children at the 2022 Groundbreaking Event of their new home.

SPC Robey enlisted in the military after completing high school following in the footsteps of both his father and brother. In 2006, while on deployment in Iraq, SPC Robey was injured in an IED explosion that caused several severe injuries, resulting in the amputation of his left leg, and other injuries to his ankle, knees and spine. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his valor and the Purple Heart among a litany of other medals.

The beautiful four bedroom, three bath home has been designed and built with SPC Robey's adaptation needs specifically in mind. It features wider doorways, a roll-in shower, accessible cabinets and countertops, and other amenities that make it easier for him to live everyday life.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the public Welcome Home Ceremony on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 10:30am. The reveal of this home will be a big social event with Celebrity Chef Paula Deen, who also outfitted the Robey's kitchen, X Factor Winner Tate Stevens and members of the community. Natives of Georgia, the Robey family will be moving to the popular Longview neighborhood in Lexington, SC where they will be able to enjoy their new home in a veteran-friendly community. "We are so thankful to be blessed with a new home," said homeowner Ashten Robey. "We are happy to be a part of the Helping a Hero and Stanley Martin family. It has been an amazing experience for our family and we look forward to our future in the Longview community."

Helping a Hero is dedicated to providing homes tailored specifically for wounded veterans like SPC Robey. They are committed to helping these heroes regain their independence through specially adapted housing that meets their unique needs. "Our mission is to serve those who have served us and who now face a lifetime of physical challenges due to their injuries sustained in combat," said Meredith Iler, Founder & Chairman Emeritus of Helping a Hero. "We are thrilled that Stanley Martin Homes has joined the 100 Homes Challenge launched by Bass Pro Shops last year and built this adapted home for SPC Shaun Robey and his family."

Help from Stanley Martin Homes and their trade partners has been invaluable during this process as they have provided resources needed to help make this dream a reality. "We're so excited to be part of this project," said Mike Cancilla, Division President of Stanley Martin Homes. "It's our honor to support those who have sacrificed so much for our country."

This project is yet another example of how Stanley Martin Homes goes above and beyond when it comes to giving back to our veterans by providing them with resources they need so they can continue leading successful lives post-service. Stanley Martin Homes Vice President of Sales Sally Hoard said, "We are incredibly proud of this project we have worked on alongside Helping a Hero – we believe no veteran should ever be without a safe place to call home."

About Stanley Martin Homes, LLC

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. The company is driven to deliver on its mission "to design and build homes people love at a price they can afford™." Stanley Martin operates in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in the following metro areas: Northern Virginia and Maryland in the Washington D.C. Metro Area, Charlottesville, VA, Richmond, VA , Raleigh, NC, Charlotte, NC, Wilmington, NC, Charleston, SC, Aiken, SC, Columbia, SC; Greenville/Spartanburg, SC. Atlanta, GA, Augusta, GA, Orlando, FL, and Tampa, FL. Stanley Martin was named 2021 National Builder of the year by Builder Magazine. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit stanleymartin.com.

Stanley Martin Homes, LLC is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Japan and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world.

SOURCE Stanley Martin Homes