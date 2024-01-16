Wounded Warrior Project Invests $100 Million More in Mental Health and Brain Injury Care

2-week treatment beats traditional therapy for PTSD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is investing over $100 million in evidence-based care for veteran mental health and brain injuries. The funding will make it possible for more post-9/11 veterans to attend a program that can significantly reduce depression, anxiety, and substance use disorder in two weeks.

Jenna Malone and Navy veteran husband Issac, seen with their children, received treatment at Warrior Care Network through Wounded Warrior Project after Issac’s suicide attempt.

This is the latest investment by WWP™ in Warrior Care Network®, bringing the total to $336 million. Launched in 2015, Warrior Care Network is a national partnership between WWP and four clinical partners. It aims to make it easier for veterans to get mental health and brain injury care. It offers a customized two-week program at no cost that is faster and more effective than traditional treatments.

"Warrior Care Network was a breakthrough for us. It gave our family tools to navigate our path forward," said Jenna Malone, a military spouse whose husband attended Warrior Care Network at UCLA's Operation Mend Program after two suicide attempts.

More than 95% of Warrior Care Network participants would recommend it to others. Results from more than 4,000 participants show:

Veterans entering Warrior Care Network with severe post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) can reduce their symptoms to moderate or mild levels in two weeks, on average. Research estimates typical therapy takes 3-4 months for similar results.

Nine in 10 veterans finish the treatment, a much higher rate than traditional treatments.

This program is just as good at reducing depression symptoms as a standard three-to-four-month program.

Veterans use fewer substances to manage their mood or symptoms. Warrior Care Network treats substance use disorder alongside PTSD.

WWP funding for Warrior Care Network also supports research in virtual reality, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, artificial intelligence, and more to improve treatment for mental health and traumatic brain injuries.

"Veterans tell us that Warrior Care Network delivers results unlike many other treatment programs and that's because of the shared expertise and contributions of our clinical partners," said WWP Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva. "Wounded Warrior Project is very proud to invest in innovative research and treatments for mental health and brain injury care that are proven to help the warriors and families we serve thrive."

Warrior Care Network partners are Emory Healthcare Veterans Program in Atlanta, Massachusetts General Hospital Home Base Program in Boston, Rush University Medical Center Road Home Program in Chicago, and UCLA Health Operation Mend Program in Los Angeles.

