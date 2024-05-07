Wounded Warrior Project Reports Mental Health a Top Service for Veteran Families and Caregivers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental wellness programs were the most common type of service requested by veteran family members and caregivers registered with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) from October 2022 to October 2023. In recognition of Month of the Military Caregiver and Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 10, WWP™ recognizes the silent sacrifices and challenges faced by those supporting our nation's wounded veterans and service members.

"Family members and caregivers are often unsung heroes in our work supporting veterans," said WWP Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva. "Wounded Warrior Project is committed to ensuring those who care for warriors can access resources to maintain their own well-being."

The nonprofit, which serves injured, ill, and wounded post-9/11 veterans and service members, makes many of its programs and resources available to family members and caregivers.

"I was so focused on caring for my husband I never stopped to think about myself," said Shea Hughes, whose husband Scott struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder after his military career. "I didn't realize how much better our life could be until I started taking advantage of the support available to me through Wounded Warrior Project."

Resources WWP provides to registered warriors, families, and caregivers include:

Mental health: A range of services that include referrals to outpatient care and counseling for individuals, couples, and families; adventure-based mental health programs; and weekly emotional support calls to help set goals and ensure accountability.

A range of services that include referrals to outpatient care and counseling for individuals, couples, and families; adventure-based mental health programs; and weekly emotional support calls to help set goals and ensure accountability. Connection: In-person and online social events, support groups, and other opportunities to connect with each other and their communities so they can build stronger support networks and enhance their mental wellness.

In-person and online social events, support groups, and other opportunities to connect with each other and their communities so they can build stronger support networks and enhance their mental wellness. Financial wellness and career support: Career counseling, resume review and guidance, job placement support, and personal finance and budgeting training to help them build a strong financial foundation.

Career counseling, resume review and guidance, job placement support, and personal finance and budgeting training to help them build a strong financial foundation. Respite: Support that allows caregivers to take a well-earned break, ensuring their loved ones' needs remain met.

"Within minutes of my first Wounded Warrior Project event with other couples, it hit me: I need help. I had shown up to support my husband but ended up realizing my own needs," said Shea.

Nearly 50,000 family members and caregivers are registered with WWPTM alongside a warrior they love and support. More than 7 in 10 of these non-warrior registrants identify as a spouse or partner.

WWP's Independence Program provides specialized support for our nation's most severely wounded warriors and their families who deal with complex, life-altering injuries that require ongoing specialized support. More than 31% of warriors surveyed* by WWP said they need aid and assistance from another person due to service-connected injuries or health problems.

WWP identified additional challenges caregivers faced back in 2020, and increased direct programming to these men and women. This included direct financial grants to allow for respite during the pandemic. WWP also increased funding for partner organizations whose primary goal is uplifting veteran caregivers. While direct and indirect support improves the lives of caregivers, there is still more to do.

*Source: 2022 Annual Warrior Survey, conducted between June 15 and Aug. 24, 2022.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn how the organization supports veterans and service members.

