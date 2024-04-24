Wounded Warrior Project, White House Celebrate and Honor Warriors at Annual Soldier Ride

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans with Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) kicked off the organization's annual Soldier Ride® in the nation's capital with First Lady Jill Biden at the White House today. As part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families, Dr. Biden welcomed and honored over 25 warriors, their family members, and caregivers alongside the American public. WWP's Soldier Ride at the White House began in 2008.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Navy Veteran Sharona Young cheer on participants of Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride at the White House. Dr. Biden welcomed and honored over 25 warriors, their family members, and caregivers alongside the American public for the annual event in the nation's capital.

Celebrating 20 years of impact, the nationally recognized, multi-day adaptive cycling event empowers wounded warriors by increasing skills and building confidence in achieving goals. Soldier Ride equips warriors to enjoy the physical and mental health benefits of cycling for years to come.

"Missions may end, wars may come to a close, but the sacrifices you make endure. As a military mom and as your first lady, I want to let you know how much you all mean to me and to your commander-in-chief, President Biden," remarked First Lady Biden at today's event. "Today and every day, we ride with you—your president, your nation, and all of us here. With all my heart, thank you for your service and sacrifice."

A Woman Warrior's Story of Service and Sacrifice

U.S. Navy veteran Sharona Young shared her story of resilience at the White House event. Sharona joined the Navy at 17 and deployed to England, Spain, Jordan, and the Persian Gulf. She formed lasting bonds and cherished memories during her service. However, she also developed a back injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, and multiple sclerosis. Adjusting to civilian life while handling significant health challenges proved overwhelming. Sharona experienced decreased mobility and isolation; her mental health and quality of life worsened. Now 10 years later, Sharona is humbled to share her story and inspire other warriors to find hope and healing.

"I went through a period of depression and just feeling isolated and lonely," Sharona shared. "Just looking at where I'm at now, what I'm going through, it's just hard to imagine where my daughter and I would be if we didn't have the support of Wounded Warrior Project. There are no words for it; no comparison for it. I am beyond grateful and honored to share this experience with my brothers and sisters today."

Soldier Ride Celebrates 20 Years of Impact

Since 2004, Soldier Ride has offered veterans and their families over 17,000 healing opportunities. Soldier Ride is more than cycling. It's a life-changing experience that connects warriors to each other and their communities. The experience also helps them manage the physical wounds and effects of trauma experienced during service, which can reduce suicide risk.

"We thank the Biden-Harris Administration for supporting the healing journey of these resilient wounded warriors," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt. "It is an honor to stand alongside our nation's leaders as we mark two decades of Soldier Ride. Together, we affirm our nation's commitment to helping warriors find hope and purpose beyond their service."

