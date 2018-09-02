Wounded Warriors Get Up-Close With Big Cats at Catty Shack

Catty Shack is a unique park that gives exotic pets a place to call home after their owners are unable to care for them. Residents include tigers, lions, cougars, leopards, bobcats, and "honorary cats" like arctic foxes and coatimundis (a member of the raccoon family that lives in Central and South America).

"Each of the animals seemed to have unique personality traits, which made them very interesting," Jeff said.

WWP gatherings provide opportunities for injured veterans to form bonds with one another, their families, and their communities. A supportive community makes all the difference for warriors looking to find renewed purpose in civilian life.

"I enjoy many different types of events with Wounded Warrior Project," Jeff said. "As long as they'll have me, I'll keep attending because, in a word, Wounded Warrior Project means opportunity!"

Learn more about opportunities for warriors to connect with each other and their communities at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/alumni.

