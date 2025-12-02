Woven Solutions Announces Acquisition of Cystemic Security to Enhance Cyber and Managed Attribution Solutions

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Solutions, a leading provider of AI-enabled mission software for the national security community, today announced its acquisition of Cystemic Security. Known for its delivery of cutting-edge cyber solutions to the intelligence community, Cystemic deepens Woven's ability to deliver end-to-end technology to solve the highest-priority cyber challenges for its mission partners. This marks Woven's first acquisition after taking a strategic investment from Falfurrias Management Partners in August of this year.

Cystemic blends innovative managed attribution solutions with unique commercial partnerships to enable cyber forensics, vulnerability analysis, and attribution control. With a long history of building specialized cyber tools for its customers, Cystemic's deep technical operational experience allows customers to safely and securely exploit cyberspace for key national security missions.

This acquisition further strengthens Woven's unique integrated "Threads" delivery model – an intentional weaving of deep technical expertise, domain knowledge, and customer context. Cystemic will support new Woven "Threads" centered around cyber forensics and managed attribution. The partnership demonstrates Woven's ability to quickly scale through acquisition to deliver more holistic, enterprise-level mission software and technology while simultaneously cultivating a high-performance, team-oriented environment where the best minds thrive through shared values and innovation.

"The partnership between Woven and Cystemic represents a transformational step for our company," said Ajay Patel, senior partner at Woven. "With a renowned reputation for delivering one-of-a-kind technology and solutions for our mission partners, Cystemic will accelerate the ability of Woven to provide end-to-end support to virtual operations across the national security community."

About Woven

Woven Solutions is a Reston, Virginia-based engineering firm specializing in cloud-native software development, DevOps, cybersecurity, and data solutions for national security customers. Known for its technical excellence and people-first culture, Woven brings together top engineering talent to deliver scalable, secure, and mission-critical systems. The company's integrated approach—combining deep domain knowledge with agile delivery—has made it a trusted partner to government and enterprise clients seeking clarity, speed, and innovation. For more information, visit www.wovensolutions.io.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle-market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

SOURCE Woven Solutions