WOW! Internet, Cable and Phone Services Now Available to Nearly 200,000 Ohio Residents with Addition of Parma Market

CLEVELAND, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, continues to expand its Cleveland-area footprint with services now available to thousands of potential customers in Parma, a suburb south of Cleveland. Residents and businesses in Parma now have even more Internet provider choices with access to the full suite of WOW!'s services, including WOW!'s fastest 1 Gig Internet speeds.

WOW! has been rapidly expanding its Ohio footprint since 2017, bringing service to new residential customers in 14 new communities, including the most recent additions of Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Willowick and Wickcliffe . Now, nearly 200,000 Ohio residents have access to WOW!'s fastest 1 Gig Internet speeds and to its award-winning customer service .

When paired with the appropriate equipment and 1 Gig compatible devices, a 1 Gig (1,000 Mbps) Internet connection, users can download a full-length HD movie in 36 seconds, 25 songs in one second and enjoy more playing time and less buffering with online gaming.

"Our local teams have worked hard to offer our Internet, cable and phone services to 14 new Ohio communities in just under three years," said Greg Argetsinger, WOW! vice president of operations. "We will continue to expand across Ohio, bringing choice and a better customer experience to all our neighbors."

Ohio-based WOW! customers also have access to WOW!'s Whole-Home WiFi solution which provides customers with a custom, scalable network to stream, work and browse from every corner of their home. Instead of using a single router, Whole-Home WiFi is customized to every home using multiple access points, learning your space, devices and network usage to deliver fast Internet anywhere you need.

WOW! residential services are easily bundled to provide the fastest Internet speeds with the cable and phone packages best suited to each customer's needs. WOW! offers four residential Internet speeds: Internet 100 – up to 100Mbps, Internet 200 – up to 200Mbps, Internet 500 – up to 500Mbps and Internet 1000, WOW!'s offering with speeds up to 1Gbps – the fastest residential speed in WOW!'s bundles.

For information about WOW!, bundles and pricing, and services offered within the Ohio market, please visit www.wowway.com

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices while providing high standards for employee relations and business practices, recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' Best & Brightest Company to Work For award for five years since 2014. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly service and providing reliable, easy and pleasantly surprising quality products and services at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

