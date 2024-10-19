Wow Jiangxi | Decode the Copper Capital

News provided by

Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

Oct 19, 2024, 21:00 ET

YINGTAN, China, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news release from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In the industrial area of Jiangxi, Yingtan City in the northeast is a key player. It is a city closely related to copper and renowned as the "Copper Capital of the World". What makes Yingtan so different? Let's join Fahad, the Overseas Communication Officer, to find out.

Walking along Cibinong Old Street, you are enveloped in a rich copper culture. You can truly grasp the artistry of copper appreciate it, and carry on the tradition of the copper culture.

Continue Reading
Wow Jiangxi | Decode the Copper Capital
Wow Jiangxi | Decode the Copper Capital

In recent years, Jiangxi has vigorously implemented the "1269" Action Plan for modernizing pivotal manufacturing industrial chains. The Yingtan High-Tech Zone has demonstrated a strong drive in the development of the copper industry, not only expanding its scale in copper smelting and processing, but also strategically laying the groundwork for the digital transformation of the copper industry, accelerating its high-quality development.

Copper, an ancient and precious metal is reviving new vitality and vigor in Yingtan. It forms a close bond with Jiangxi's economic progress and injects a robust momentum into high-quality development.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L43ZSxJprFE

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

My China Story: The "Pearl of Western Jiangxi" attracted foreign journalists and bloggers from seven countries

My China Story: The "Pearl of Western Jiangxi" attracted foreign journalists and bloggers from seven countries

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Recently, a group of foreign journalists and bloggers from seven countries including ...
Overseas Chinese media embarked on a cultural journey in Nanchang

Overseas Chinese media embarked on a cultural journey in Nanchang

A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): From October 13 to 14, 22 senior-level and key reporters and editors of overseas...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Mining & Metals

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics