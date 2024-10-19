YINGTAN, China, Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news release from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In the industrial area of Jiangxi, Yingtan City in the northeast is a key player. It is a city closely related to copper and renowned as the "Copper Capital of the World". What makes Yingtan so different? Let's join Fahad, the Overseas Communication Officer, to find out.

Walking along Cibinong Old Street, you are enveloped in a rich copper culture. You can truly grasp the artistry of copper appreciate it, and carry on the tradition of the copper culture.

Wow Jiangxi | Decode the Copper Capital

In recent years, Jiangxi has vigorously implemented the "1269" Action Plan for modernizing pivotal manufacturing industrial chains. The Yingtan High-Tech Zone has demonstrated a strong drive in the development of the copper industry, not only expanding its scale in copper smelting and processing, but also strategically laying the groundwork for the digital transformation of the copper industry, accelerating its high-quality development.

Copper, an ancient and precious metal is reviving new vitality and vigor in Yingtan. It forms a close bond with Jiangxi's economic progress and injects a robust momentum into high-quality development.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L43ZSxJprFE

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)