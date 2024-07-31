WOW! Named One of Florida's Best Companies To Work For in 2024

Leading broadband provider recognized for outstanding commitment to employees and exceptional workplace environment

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was recognized by Workforce Research Group and Florida Trend as one of the Best Companies To Work For In Florida. This honor follows the selection of WOW! as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® for the 7th consecutive year, and comes on the heels of significant momentum as the company continues to grow its footprint across Florida and bring its state-of-the-art, all-IP fiber network to more communities in Central Florida.

The Best Companies To Work For in Florida list honors companies that focus on employees and that create a work culture which instills employee pride in their company. Since launching services in its first Central Florida Greenfield market in 2023 and beginning construction in Hernando County this year, WOW! now serves customers across the Central Florida communities of Altamonte Springs, Wekiwa Springs, Casselberry, Forest City, Longwood, Sanlando Springs, Lake Mary, Winter Springs, Sanford, in addition to Panama City and Pinellas - creating even more opportunities for employee growth and success.

"We are extremely proud to receive this award for the second time since extending our presence in Florida," said Leslie Peabody, SVP and chief people officer of WOW!. "Our employees are at the heart of what we do at WOW! and to see our culture and employee experience being recognized by Florida Trend is rewarding on so many levels."

"In today's hyper-competitive labor market, it takes more than good salaries and benefits to attract and keep talent," says Florida Trend Executive Editor Amy Keller. "Looking under the hood, we see that the 'Best Companies To Work For' in Florida maintain an edge by prioritizing culture and creating environments where employees are engaged, feel valued and can grow. They also strive to balance employee needs with business priorities, baking flexibility and fun into the workplace. Their examples provide a terrific blueprint for companies seeking to stand out from the pack."

WOW! received this award for demonstrating success in the following areas based on an in-depth questionnaire and comprehensive employee survey: general employee experience, role satisfaction, communication and workplace culture, supervisor relationship, technology, training and development, diversity and inclusion, leadership, benefits and work-life balance.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

