WOW! Recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® for the Seventh Year in a Row

Employee testimonials further support why the company continues to win year after year

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was named a 2024 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® for the 11th time, and for the seventh consecutive year, by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

The Best and Brightest award identifies and honors organizations exhibiting an unwavering commitment to excellence across all facets of workforce development, culture, and operations. WOW! has consistently earned this prestigious recognition for its dedication to fostering a vibrant and inclusive workplace where all employees are equipped for ongoing success. Over the last year, WOW! strengthened its commitment to local involvement through volunteer opportunities and enhanced employee engagement through learning and development opportunities, comprehensive resources and tools, and dedicated intranet communities focused on wellbeing, DEI and more – all of which are intended to drive camaraderie and belonging.

WOW! employees shared the following thoughts about what it means to work for WOW!:

"I always feel like a brand ambassador," said Simon Poglein, director of partner marketing and offer execution. "We provide an opportunity for households of every size and budget to get high-speed, reliable internet at an affordable price. We're very customer-focused at WOW! and I love that."

"What I love about working at WOW! is how I've had the chance to grow professionally in my role and, at the same time, learn so much outside of it as well," said Megan Sapp, senior manager of enterprise network.

"There is teamwork and comradery with all departments, both locally and across the company," said Andrew Dye, field service tech-lead.

"I enjoy working with my coworkers to create a great customer experience that lives up to our name on every order," said Jamie Cotes, field service tech-commercial lead.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR scores potential winners based on comprehensive data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. To qualify for these awards, WOW! was evaluated by an independent research firm across several key measures, including employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, employee enrichment, work-life balance, engagement and retention, diversity and inclusion, compensation and benefits, community initiatives and strategic company performance. WOW! was also recently recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in Atlanta, Chicago, Metro Detroit, and Denver.

"We are so proud of our employees for consistently exemplifying our core values of Respect, Integrity, Spirit of Service and Accountability in ways that enhance our workplace culture," Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "Our employees are the driving force to our continued success and winning this award for the seventh consecutive year is an honor I share with each and every one of them."

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 11 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last seven consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

