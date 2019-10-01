WOW Three-Day Sale Offers Low Fares

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) launched a three-day sale offering low fares for winter travel. Customers may take advantage of fares starting at $49 one-way to select domestic destinations today through October 3, 2019, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city. Seats and days are limited. Blackout dates apply. See full fare rules and terms and conditions below.

Examples of Southwest Airlines' domestic low fares include (see fare rules below):

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Las Vegas and San Diego

one-way nonstop between and As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Atlanta and Dallas

one-way nonstop between and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Baltimore and New Orleans

one-way nonstop between and As low as $129 one-way nonstop between Los Angeles (LAX) and St. Louis

Customers may also book flights to international destinations with fares starting at $99 one-way to select international destinations today through October 3, 2019, 11:59 p.m. in the respective time zone of the originating city.

Examples of Southwest Airlines' international low fares include (see fare rules below):

As low as $69 one-way between Fort Lauderdale and Nassau, Bahamas

one-way between and As low as $119 one-way between Houston and Belize

one-way between and As low as $134 one-way between Atlanta and Turks and Caicos

one-way between and As low as $136 one-way between Orlando and Montego Bay, Jamaica

Seats and days are limited. See full fare rules and full terms and conditions below. To see the full list of available cities and prices, and to take advantage of Southwest's fare sale, visit Southwest.com.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

Continental U.S. travel valid November 13, 2019, through February 12, 2020. Interisland Hawaii travel valid December 4 through December 18, 2019, and January 2 through February 12, 2020. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico valid November 13 through December 5, 2019, and January 13 through March 5, 2020. International travel valid November 13 through December 11, 2019, and January 7 through March 5, 2020. Continental U.S. travel blacked out November 22 through December 3, 2019 and December 19, 2019 through January 5, 2020. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Travel to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas and from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando to Las Vegas is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Orlando, and Las Vegas and from Las Vegas to Ft. Myers/Naples, Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, and Orlando is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays. Interisland Hawaii travel is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Travel to/from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid Mondays through Thursdays. International travel is valid Tuesdays and Wednesdays. International travel is valid Mondays through Thursdays. Travel to Mexico is valid only on Sundays through Wednesdays. Travel from Mexico is valid only on Tuesdays through Fridays.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

