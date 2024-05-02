SOUTHWEST AIRLINES RANKED THE TOP AIRLINE IN NEWSWEEK'S 2024 AMERICA'S BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE LIST

DALLAS, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced its No. 1 ranking on Newsweek's 2024 America's Best Customer Service List in the Airlines and Low-Cost Airlines subcategories.

"I'm proud of our People for their unwavering commitment to providing Southwest's legendary Hospitality," said Tony Roach, Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Officer at Southwest Airlines. "We owe this honor to our Employees for going the extra mile and delivering best-in-class Customer Service that leads our Customers to come back to fly with us time after time."

Newsweek's rankings were identified from the results of an independent survey of more than 30,000 U.S. customers who have either made purchases, used services, or gathered information about products or services in the past three years. The final assessment and rankings were based on the likelihood of recommendation and five weighted evaluation criteria, including quality of communication, professional competence, range of services, customer focus, and accessibility.

Southwest® is continuously working to bolster its Customer Experience, with enhancements including improved self-service options such as Digital Bag Tracking and Online Baggage Check-In; as well as onboard enhancements like upgraded WiFi1, in-seat power ports, and a refreshed cabin design. To learn more about upcoming enhancements, visit Southwest.com/Experience.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates one of the world's most admired and awarded airlines, offering its one-of-a-kind value and Hospitality at 121 airports across 11 countries. Southwest took flight in 1971 to democratize the sky through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel and now carries more air travelers flying nonstop within the United States than any other airline2. Based in Dallas and famous for an Employee-first corporate Culture, Southwest maintains an unprecedented record of no involuntary furloughs or layoffs in its history. By empowering its more than 74,0003 People to deliver unparalleled Hospitality, the maverick airline cherishes a passionate loyalty among more than 137 million Customers carried in 2023. That formula for success brought industry-leading prosperity and 47 consecutive years4 of profitability for Southwest Shareholders (NYSE: LUV). Southwest leverages a unique legacy and mission to serve communities around the world including harnessing the power of its People and Purpose to put communities at the Heart of its success. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship. As the airline with Heart, Southwest has set a goal to work toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 20505. Southwest has also set near-term targets and a three-pillar strategy to achieve its environmental goals. Learn more by visiting Southwest.com/planet.

1 Where available. Available only on WiFi-enabled aircraft. Limited-time offer.

2 Based on U.S. Dept. of Transportation quarterly Airline Origin & Destination Survey since Q1 2021

3 Fulltime-equivalent active Employees

4 1973-2019 annual profitability

5 Southwest's net zero by 2050 goal includes Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Category 3 emissions only and excludes any emissions associated with non-fuel products and services, such as inflight service items.

