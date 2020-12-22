WOW! tv+ Video Service Now Available in Nearly 95% of WOW!'s Footprint

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its popular Android TV-based product, WOW! tv+, is now available to nearly 95 percent of homes across the company's service footprint.

WOW! tv+ enables customers to enjoy everything a traditional TV experience offers plus cloud DVR functionality, voice control, music and access to hundreds of apps, and games. Now customers can access all their favorite entertainment with an enhanced viewing experience and curated content. Customers can also enjoy WOW! tv+ at an affordable price, making it easier for WOW! customers to choose an offering that fits their budget.

WOW! tv+ customers have access to a voice remote with Google Assistant, Netflix integration and dozens of streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store with no change of input needed. WOW! tv+ also recently launched on Amazon's Fire TV stick, which allows users to download the "Watch WOW!" app to start watching their favorite WOW! tv+ subscribed content.

Since its initial launch in Columbus, Ohio in March of this year, WOW! tv+ has proven to be a top choice for thousands of WOW! customers looking to enhance their service capabilities. Customers have access to complete live channel packages, tailored to their preferences with a cloud DVR, and a vast selection of additional content through WOW! tv+'s On Demand library. The intuitive content discovery interface enables customers to easily navigate and choose the entertainment they want.

WOW! tv+ is currently available in the following markets:

Auburn , Huntsville and Montgomery, Alabama

, and Augusta , Columbus and Fort Gordon, Georgia

, and Charleston, South Carolina

Chicago, Illinois

Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio

and Evansville, Indiana

Knoxville, Tennessee

Mid- Michigan and Southeast Michigan

and Pinellas and Panama City, Florida

"We're thrilled that our customers in these markets are enjoying our WOW! tv+ offering as their chosen alternative to the traditional cable TV experience," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "With families staying home now more than ever, customers can choose how and when they consume their entertainment with the satisfaction of knowing they are backed by our reliable high-speed data network. We're looking forward to expanding WOW! tv+ to additional markets and even more customers in the future."

Learn more about WOW! tv+: https://www.wowway.com/support/tv/wowtv .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband service providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, streaming, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.wowway.com

