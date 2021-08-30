WOWorks Creates High Five Challenge to Help End Childhood Hunger

Beginning on August 30 and running through October 17, all Saladworks , Frutta Bowls , The Simple Greek and Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh restaurants across the country are offering guests five ways to 'Join the Team' by supporting No Kid Hungry through the High Five Challenge :

Guest Donations Kids Meal Donations Catering Donations Themed Meal/Merchandise Donations Partner Donations

To help achieve its fundraising goal in support of No Kid Hungry, guests can team up with any WOWorks restaurant by making a donation to No Kid Hungry after purchasing their meal, either in person or via online ordering. For every $1 donation made by a guest, they will receive an "I Joined the Team!" sticker and an opportunity to sign a "High Five Hand" image symbolizing their personal commitment to the cause. For every $5 donation made by a guest, they will receive the above along with a high value coupon for use on a future visit through October 31, 2021. Each individually signed "High Five Hand" will be posted on a wall next to the restaurant's "High Five Wall Icon Tracker" – signifying the progress made each week of the 7-week High Five Challenge.

In addition, each WOWorks brand who offers a Kids Meal will donate $.10 for each one purchased during this campaign and all year long.***

For each catering order, guests will also have the option to donate $5, $10 or $25 to No Kid Hungry on an ongoing basis.

In addition to the core fundraising avenues for all WOWorks brands, Saladworks will commemorate its 35th Birthday in September by donating $.35 from the sale of each of its new Amy's Fall Fest entrees – the winner of its Flavor Your World Original Recipe Challenge -- to No Kid Hungry during the 7-week High Five Challenge. And Frutta Bowls will also donate $1 from the sale of its new Acai Bracelets to No Kid Hungry.

Finally, all WOWorks brands will leverage the social media networks of its corporate employees, franchise partners, team members, business partners and the general public to reach out to as many people as possible to make financial contributions to a special WOWorks section within the Fundraising page of the No Kid Hungry website. https://www.nokidhungry.org/partners/homepage-partner/WOWorks

"The WOWorks family is proud to partner with No Kid Hungry and is committed to helping end childhood hunger in America," said Mark Mears, Chief Marketing Officer of WOWorks. "WOWorks' restaurants are known for serving its guests a wide variety of healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals. Now we have the honor to raise both money and awareness for the incredible work No Kid Hungry is doing to fight childhood hunger in our communities. As a result of our High Five Challenge, we are excited to work toward our goal to collectively raise $400,000 which can help provide up to 4 million meals to help nourish hungry kids across the country."

"Children across the United States are living with hunger right now in the wake of the coronavirus," said Diana Hovey, senior vice president at Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. "We are so grateful to have the support of the WOWorks brands, team members and guests, who are helping provide children with the food they need, while striving to make No Kid Hungry a reality in America."

* WOWorks' goal is to raise $400,000 for No Kid Hungry, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $125,000 **$1 can help provide up to 10 meals. Meal equivalency varies during COVID-19 relief. No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar. *** Saladworks, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek will donate $.10 to No Kid Hungry for each Kids Works meal purchased between August 30, 2021-August 30, 2022. For each Acai bracelet purchased between August 30, 2021-August 30, 2022, Frutta Bowls will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry. For each Amy's Fall Fest entree purchased between August 30-October 17, 2021, Saladworks will donate $.35 to No Kid Hungry.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthy, nutritious and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio consists of: Saladworks, the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls, a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; and most recently, The Simple Greek, which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

