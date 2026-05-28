WOWorks Names James Walker Chief Growth Officer and Promotes Nolan Woods to Chief Operations Officer to Accelerate Franchise Growth

Leadership Enhancements Strengthen Franchise Development, Franchisee Support, and Operational Excellence for Healthy Dining Platform

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the parent company of Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos and Zoup! Eatery, announced today the appointment of industry veteran James Walker as Chief Growth Officer and the promotion of Nolan Woods to Chief Operations Officer. These strategic appointments are pivotal to the company's ongoing franchise growth strategy and operational expansion across its portfolio of six health-focused restaurant brands.

WOWorks, the parent company of six health-focused restaurant brands, has appointed industry veteran James Walker as Chief Growth Officer and promoted Nolan Woods to Chief Operations Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome James to our leadership team and to promote Nolan, who has demonstrated exceptional commitment as both a franchisee and an operator," said WOWorks CEO Kelly Roddy. "James will be a game changer for us, helping to identify high-quality franchise partners to drive our growth, while Nolan's operational expertise will ensure we deliver excellence to our guests every day. Together, they provide a powerful foundation for franchisee success and long-term growth."

James Walker: Driving Growth and Expansion

As Chief Growth Officer, Walker will oversee franchise growth initiatives across the portfolio, focusing on strategic market expansion and franchise recruitment. With over 30 years of hospitality and retail leadership experience, Walker has held senior executive positions with renowned brands, including Nathan's Famous, Baja Fresh, Cinnabon, and Subway. During his tenure as North American Vice President for Subway, he managed a network of approximately 28,000 restaurants while advancing key initiatives in delivery, brand positioning, and operational growth. Walker's career is marked by numerous accolades, including recognition on Nation's Restaurant News' "Power List."

Nolan Woods: Strengthening Operations and Franchisee Support

In his new role as Chief Operations Officer, Woods will lead operations and training initiatives across all WOWorks brands, with a focus on franchise operations, company operations, training and development, and guest service. As an existing franchisee, Woods uniquely understands the challenges and opportunities faced by franchise partners, making his insights invaluable to the organization. He brings executive experience from McDonald's, where he honed his skills in operational excellence. Currently serving as Senior Vice President of Operations at WOWorks, Woods oversees these critical areas, ensuring that WOWorks delivers exceptional experiences to its customers. His experience includes leading large-scale franchise growth initiatives and executing major acquisition transitions, along with developing hospitality concepts in key markets. Notably, Woods distinguished himself early in his career as the youngest General Manager in the Panera franchise system, overseeing its highest-volume location within his franchise system.

"Franchise development and franchisee success remain central to our growth strategy," Roddy emphasized. "James brings unmatched experience in franchise sales and market expansion, while Nolan's dual perspective as both an operator and a franchisee will enhance restaurant performance and franchise support across all six WOWorks brands."

WOWorks is actively seeking experienced franchisees to join its expanding family of better-for-you brands. With nearly 240 restaurants operating nationwide, WOWorks continues to lead the industry in innovation and growth opportunities for franchisees, ensuring that customers enjoy delicious and wholesome meals. For more information about franchise opportunities with WOWorks brands visit woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/.

About WOWorks

Founded in 2020, WOWorks is dedicated to helping guests pursue their passions and enjoy their best lives through flavorful, healthier meals and exceptional service. A subsidiary of Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio includes Barberitos, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, Zoup! Eatery and The Simple Greek. WOWorks aims to drive consistent growth across its brands by partnering with experienced franchisees who share its passion for excellence and nutritious dining. For more information, visit woworksusa.com.

Media Contact: Sara Faiwell, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE WOWorks