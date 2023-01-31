WOWorks Partners with Olo, Streamlining Operations and Customer Experience

Parent Company of Better-For-You Fast Casual Restaurants Partners with Olo to Provide Best-in-Class Digital Experiences for Guests and Franchise Operations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the family of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks , Frutta Bowls , Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery , announced its partnership with Olo (NYSE: $OLO) – a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint.

In upgrading all six of its brands to the same Point of Sale and digital ordering and delivery program technology, WOWorks anticipates a more synchronized relationship between restaurants, consistency between brands, ease of day-to-day operations for franchisees, and improved guest experience. Through this partnership, WOWorks expects to see an increase in third party and digital sales in 2023.

"This partnership sets up WOWorks' franchisees for increased growth by adapting to the way people ordering, and offers franchisees the ability to operate digital ordering and delivery for multiple brands under one roof," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks.

The Olo products WOWorks implemented are:

Olo Rails: will allow the management of a single, centralized menu that is automatically pushed to third-party marketplaces, such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats and other Olo integrated partners. Olo provides a single interface for operators to manage all third-party orders and real-time menu and price changes. In addition, Olo Rails enables WOW orks to add unlimited, integrated virtual brands.

will allow the management of a single, centralized menu that is automatically pushed to third-party marketplaces, such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats and other Olo integrated partners. Olo provides a single interface for operators to manage all third-party orders and real-time menu and price changes. In addition, Olo Rails enables orks to add unlimited, integrated virtual brands. Olo Dispatch: offers delivery directly through each WOWorks restaurant brand's website and apps, allowing for the ownership of the relationship between brand and guest. Orders are managed via Olo's make-time logic to ensure food is fresh and ready to hand off when couriers arrive.

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including multi-brand franchisees; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery, consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek , which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

ABOUT OLO:

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables hospitality at every guest touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo's on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, do more with less, and make every guest feel like a regular.

SOURCE WOWorks