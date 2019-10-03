WowWee® Introduces Enchanting New Pixie Belles™

Available in four enchanting characters - Esme, Aurora, Layla, and Rosie - each have their own signature sounds and giggles. These big-eyed beautiful creatures react to touch and sound, utilizing sensors on their mouth and back, and come with three play modes: Nurture, Spin, and Dance! In Nurture mode, you can pet, kiss, and interact with your Belle for the cutest reactions. They let you know their mood based on the color of their magical light-up horn and feature KissTech™, which uses a unique sensor technology that detects your cheek and gives you a kiss back! Keep your Pixie Belles twirling in Spin Mode by talking to them, or clapping your hands. Or start a dance party in Dance mode and watch them break it down with six different songs and dances!

Pixie Belles dance and spin on their Magnetic Power Pods. Attach them to your clothing and take them with you wherever you go! You can also stick them on a magnetic surface, such as a locker or fridge. For an additional "wearable" feature, their fluffy, colorful tails detach to become a bracelet, keychain, or scrunchie, and can even be mixed and matched between characters!

"We continue to receive a tremendously positive response to Fingerlings, which shows us just how much kids love to take care of, and nurture their pet toys," said Sydney Wiseman, Brand Manager at WowWee. "With Pixie Belles, we wanted to boost the adored characteristics Fingerlings are known for with both wearable and interactive features, and develop new ways for kids to bond with their Belles. Judging by the early response, we're positive fans of WowWee and Fingerlings will love Pixie Belles just as much as we do."

A winner of Parents magazine's Best Toys of 2019, Entertainment Editor Jessica Hartshorn writes, "At Parents, we love a toy that's unique, engaging, and fun for kids to play with their friends that doesn't put a huge dent in a parent's wallet. Pixie Belles are all of those things."

Pixie Belles are available now at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon and more (MSRP: $14.99ea; Ages 5+). For more information, please visit the official Pixie Belles site or join the #PixieBellesParty on YouTube by subscribing to @Fingerlings and Friends .

WowWee® is a 30-year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's most recent innovation, Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topped retail best-selling lists around the world, and recently won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com/.

