WowWee Introduces New Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets with Tempo Control, the First-Ever Baby Shark Fingerlings, and more for Holiday 2019

"We're excited to continue expanding the world of Baby Shark toys beginning with all new Song Puppets that utilize our innovative Tempo Control feature," said Emily Chacra, Brand Manager at WowWee. "Both these, the new Baby Shark Fingerlings and the rest of the line allow children to interact with the popular song and their favorite characters in a whole new way!"

Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Puppets with Tempo Control are available in Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, and Daddy Shark characters and retail for $19.99ea, batteries included. Available now, along with Baby Shark Fingerlings at retailers nationwide and online, just in time for "Shark Week"!

See the Song Puppets in action at: https://youtu.be/ybgixhZltIg

Wowwee's Pinkfong Baby Shark Fingerlings® arrive at retailers in the U.S and Canada in late August and is the first-ever licensed product of the award-winning toy line. Magic Motion Sensors allow you to move this adorable creature in a wave-like motion to hear him "splash" around a virtual sea…keep Baby Shark moving and he will sing the viral song! Complete with a light-up fin, it also responds to sound, touch, and "kisses" you when you press his face to your cheek. MSRP is $14.99.

Also in August, an EDU-based line of pre-school learning toys will be introduced including a Tablet and Smartphone. Baby Shark Family Bath Squirt Toys round out the summer fun, and a Baby Shark Melody Walker and Shape Sorter Toy arrive at retail in October, just in time for the holidays. To see the exciting new line please visit:

Pinkfong Baby Shark Toys by WowWee

About WowWee

WowWee® is a 30+ year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity and won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories with exciting new product lines and imaginative creations. Please visit: www.wowwee.com

About Pinkfong

Pinkfong made international headlines with its viral phenomenon "Baby Shark Dance". The video went viral beginning in Southeast Asia in July 2017 and has continued to increase in popularity worldwide. To date, the video has over 3 billion views and counting. While the Baby Shark Dance video has achieved unprecedented virality, other top Pinkfong videos have garnered views in the hundreds of millions. Their YouTube channel has over 20 million subscribers with combined video views of over 10 billion and counting. To explore the exciting world of Pinkfong please visit: www.pinkfong.com

SOURCE WowWee