WowWee® Unleashes UNTAMED™ by Fingerlings® in the US

The newest spinoff from WowWee's wildly successful Fingerlings family, the UNTAMED Raptors are life-like creatures that are fierce and unpredictable! The four different characters, each with its own unique name and personality - Stealth, Blaze, Fury, and Razor - come complete with snapping jaws and gripping claws. These fierce and friendly interactive pets react to touch, motion, and sound with over 40 different sounds and animations. Collect them all to unleash their full ferocity at your fingertips - UNTAMED Raptors are yours to tame, and the control is in your hands!

"We're beyond excited to bring the UNTAMED Raptors to the US market after a successful launch in the UK, Canada, and Australia," said Andrew Yanofsky, Brand Manager at WowWee. "We've packed lots of interactive and animatronic technology into these amazing creatures so that they really come to life right on your fingertip. The Raptors have two distinct personalities - tamed and untamed - and it's up to kids to decide which they want to unleash."

To help celebrate the #FerociousFriday launch, WowWee has enlisted the support of popular influencers including Vat19, Toy Lab TV, Funkee Bunch, and SuperHeroKids as well as international YouTube superstars Eh Bee Family, Gorgeous Movies and The New Adam B99 for an early reveal. Delivering exclusive secret cages and the incredible UNTAMED creatures, WowWee continues to drive imaginative experiential marketing campaigns with integrated influencer partnerships.

The UNTAMED Raptors are available now at all major retailers across the US online and in-store [MSRP $14.99. Ages 5+]. WowWee plans to expand the UNTAMED line with additional ferocious creatures arriving later this year.

To discover more about UNTAMED, please visit: http://untamed.wowwee.com/.

For all the latest news on WowWee, follow us on Facebook.

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a 30 year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's most recent innovation, Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topped retail best-selling lists around the world, and recently won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. A full range of new product lines and a robust licensing and entertainment program is planned for 2018 and beyond. With offices in Montreal, San Diego and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wowwee-unleashes-untamed-by-fingerlings-in-the-us-300650841.html

SOURCE WowWee

Related Links

http://www.wowwee.com

