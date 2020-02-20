WowWee® Unveils Exciting, Expansive 2020 Lineup at New York Toy Fair

"Our team has been extremely hard at work brainstorming new ways in which we can continue to revolutionize fun for kids in this new decade, and we're incredibly eager to showcase this at New York Toy Fair beginning this weekend," said Richard Yanofsky, President and co-founder of WowWee. "From unveiling thrilling new product lines and brands, to introducing follow ups of previous hit releases, and stepping into a new category altogether, we're confident that fans of WowWee will truly be 'wowed' with extraordinary, innovative fun across the board!"

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE WOWWEE 2020 LINE INCLUDE:

Pinkfong® Baby Shark™ Dancing DJ & More!

Turn your playroom into a dance floor with the Pinkfong® Baby Shark™ Dancing DJ! The Dancing DJ plays five fun Baby Shark songs and popular remixes, including the viral Baby Shark song, the global sensation with over 4 billion views! With dance detection technology, Baby Shark dances when you dance! Play together and boogie to the beat with two dance games to get kids moving: Baby Shark Dance Off and Freeze Dance. As master toy licensee, WowWee continues to expand its successful Pinkfong Baby Shark line using proprietary technology to inspire new ways to learn and play with everybody's favorite shark. Other new additions include the Baby Shark Musical Playpad, Baby Shark Sing & Snuggle Plush, Baby Shark Silly Sing-Along Microphone, and more!

Available Fall 2020: $39.99 / Ages 2+

Power Treads™

Unleashing Power Treads™, an exciting new way to play from WowWee! Power Treads are all-surface vehicles that flip, rip and roam all over your home! Build your Power Treads in a snap, then create your own custom course using the Power Treads modular track set. Tracks are interchangeable; place them closer together for more control or expand them for more challenging routes. The bigger the scale, the more epic the trail! Then power up your Power Trekker to get over and around without knocking stuff down. With 1000s of different track configurations, it's up to you to make, break and push the limits of what your Power Treads can do. The Full Throttle Pack comes complete with 1 Power Treads all-surface vehicle, 22 treads, 14-piece modular track set, 2 performance boosters and a glow-in-the-dark sticker sheet.

Available Fall 2020: $24.99/Ages 5+

MiP Arcade™

Introducing MiP Arcade™: the evolution of WowWee's award-winning robot that brings the game room to your home. MiP Arcade delivers endless fun and games with screenless play OR a suite of 20+ app-enabled games - you choose! With multi-player games, challenge friends and family to see who can beat the high score...there's one MiP to entertain them all! Packed with personality, MiP is a robot buddy you can bond with. Get to know your MiP and discover all the quirky responses, funny expressions and cool dance moves. Your new self-balancing sidekick is filled with top-tier tech upgrades to keep you playing non-stop, including 80+ eye emotions, motorized self-get-up, and GestureSense™ technology. MiP Arcade comes fully loaded with 1 tray attachment, 1 hoop attachment and 3 MiP Arcade basketballs.

Available Fall 2020: MSRP $99.99/Ages 6+

Pet Starz™

Get ready to rock with the all-new Pet Starz™ from WowWee! There are 4 characters to collect, each with a different rockstar personality, and awesome surprise stickers and accessories to match their style. Pet Starz love to dance and sing; say or sing anything to them and watch them repeat it back as they rock out! Build your Crawl Of Fame when you add more Pet Starz to your band! Any mini performer who loves to laugh, sing, and dance to the beat, has just found their new favorite co-star!

Available Fall 2020: $14.99/Ages 5+

Collectibles

WowWee is continuing their winning momentum in the Collectibles category with new Lucky Fortune™ accessories, giving customers more ways, and places, to wear and share their luck! Spinning into spring are Prima Sugarinas™, a line of scented, colorful, spinning ballerinas, and coming fall is the "unwrapping" of Party Surprise™, an innovative take on unboxing.

Available Spring-Fall 2020: $3.99-$14.99/Ages 5+

WowWee Games

As experts in fun, WowWee will be introducing a line of games that's sure to entertain. For the jokester, WowWee is launching Impractical Jokers Box of Challenges™, which brings the hit TV series to your home, challenging players to prove they have what it takes to be one of the Jokers! Leveraging their high-tech roots, WowWee will debut Hands Full™, an interactive family game that includes 3 games in 1 and challenges players to keep their hands full while they jump, high five, shake, dance, twist and more. And for a younger audience, WowWee is rolling out Gutterball™, a family bowling game that's gone goofy, and Aim Game™, a target blasting race with ridiculous consequences.

Available Summer-Fall 2020: $19.99-$29.99/Ages 8+ to 17+

BriteBrush™

BriteBrush™ is the smart toothbrush for kids that makes it fun to brush right... right out of the box! Having recognized the need to instill fun into children's oral care, WowWee teamed with the leading product designers behind the hit musical toothbrush ToothTunes™ to create BriteBrush. This revolutionary toothbrush uses songs, games and live coaching to encourage proper brushing, making parents' lives easier and their kids' teeth cleaner and brighter. The brush also uses proprietary, smart sensor technology and a vibrating handle that encourages total mouth coverage and side-change recognition - and is even equipped with a Parent Check Light to provide peace of mind that children are brushing correctly. Available in two models: BriteBrush™ GameBrush™ for ages 5+ and BriteBrush™ Pinkfong Baby Shark for ages 3+, with parental assistance recommended.

Available Now: $19.99-$24.99/Ages 3+

ABOUT WOWWEE

WowWee® is a 30-year global innovator and industry leader in developing, marketing, and distributing hi-tech consumer robotic, toy, and entertainment products. Since its launch in 1988, WowWee has revolutionized the way consumers interact with robotics - fusing technology and imagination to deliver award-winning toys and gadgets such as Robosapien® and MiP®, The Toy Association's Innovative Toy of the Year (TOTY) in 2015. WowWee's most recent innovation, Fingerlings®- the first-ever line of animatronic collectible toys - instantly skyrocketed in popularity, topped retail best-selling lists around the world, and recently won the 2018 Collectible Toy of the Year and overall Toy of the Year awards. The company is nominated for multiple TOTYs in 2020 for its Pinkfong Baby Shark™ Song Puppets with Tempo Control and their exciting collectible line of charm bracelets, Lucky Fortune™. With offices in Montreal, San Diego, and Hong Kong, WowWee continues to innovate across the toy and entertainment categories. Please visit http://www.wowwee.com/ .

