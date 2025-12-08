Wrapbook Acquires Cinapse, Advancing a Connected Back Office for Entertainment

Force Multiplier for Film & TV Production Accounting/Payroll Expands Footprint With The Industry's Fastest-Growing Scheduling Platform

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrapbook, a payroll and production accounting platform for the entertainment industry, has acquired Cinapse, a modern scheduling platform for film and television. For years, scheduling and production finance have operated in separate worlds, even though every major decision—budget, crew, and delivery—starts with the schedule. This acquisition bridges that gap, connecting planning and financial execution to close the loop from schedule to spend.

Wrapbook x Cinapse

The move reflects a broader shift toward uniting creative and financial workflows across the industry, as productions look to align planning, costs, and delivery more closely.

Cinapse has powered more than $6 billion in productions, including Euphoria, The Boys, Shrinking, Outer Banks, and High Potential.

Productions at studios including Netflix, Disney, Apple TV, NBCUniversal, Paramount, and Sony rely on Cinapse to manage complex, multi-unit productions.

"Cinapse and Wrapbook share a vision for how modern productions should operate as fully connected, collaborative and efficient," said Herman Phillips, Co-Founder and CEO of Cinapse. "Together, we're building what every filmmaker and studio has wanted for decades: one seamless system that connects scheduling, budgeting, and payroll from prep to wrap. By combining Wrapbook's financial infrastructure with Cinapse's real-time scheduling technology, we're giving ADs, producers, and directors tools that restore control over time, money, and creativity."

Built for modern film and television, Cinapse simplifies multi-unit scheduling, enables real-time collaboration, and continues to capture market share from legacy tools like Movie Magic Scheduling.

"Cinapse is the best scheduling platform on the market," said Ali Javid, CEO and Co-Founder of Wrapbook. "This acquisition isn't about expanding for expansion's sake—it's about aligning two mission-critical workflows. Together, we're redefining how productions plan and track every dollar of their creative process."

As part of the acquisition, Wrapbook welcomes Herman Phillips (Director & GM of Scheduling) and François Van der Merwe (Sr. Engineer) to their team.

For Wrapbook, the acquisition advances its vision for a connected production back office—linking scheduling, payroll, and accounts payable into one unified ecosystem.

ABOUT WRAPBOOK:

Wrapbook is the next standard in film and TV payroll and production accounting—an AI-enabled force multiplier that empowers production finance and accounting teams to accomplish more, faster, with greater data integrity.

Wrapbook's AI-powered technology eliminates the constraints of legacy systems, bringing everything the production office needs—payroll, startwork, timecards, production accounting, and reports—into a single elevated platform. All backed by the top paymasters in the industry.

With Wrapbook, film and TV production teams get the speed, collaboration, answers, and confidence to run smoother, more efficient, more profitable productions.

WEBSITE: www.wrapbook.com

INSTAGRAM: @wrapbook

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wrapbook/

ABOUT CINAPSE:

Cinapse is a modern scheduling solution designed for the complexities of episodic television and multi-unit productions. Built for Assistant Directors and production teams, Cinapse enables real-time collaboration, precise tracking, and effortless management of even the most ambitious shoots.

SOURCE Wrapbook