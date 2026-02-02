WRD Advances Groundwater Education Through Marathon Petroleum Corporation's Community Investment Program

The energy leader's Los Angeles Refinery awards WRD $15,000 for Groundwater Education Field Trips.

LAKEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Water Replenishment District (WRD) is expanding its commitment to meaningful groundwater and recycled water education through a new partnership with Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (MPC) Los Angeles Refinery (LAR). The $15,000 grant will support immersive student field trips to the District's Albert Robles Center for Water Recycling and Environmental Learning (ARC) in Pico Rivera, California. This opportunity is available to schools located in LAR's operational communities, including Carson, Wilmington, San Pedro, South Gate, and West Long Beach.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation L.A. Refinery Staff presents the WRD Board of Directors with a $15,000 grant check for Groundwater Education programming. Pictured from left to right: WRD Assistant General Manager Paul Liu, WRD Director Sergio Calderon, WRD Director Rob Katherman, Marathon Petroleum Corporation Senior ESG & Stakeholder Engagement Representative Nancy J. Pérez, WRD Director Joy Langford, Marathon Petroleum Corporation Advanced Senior CSR & Community Relations Lead Olga Chavez, WRD Director Vera Robles DeWitt, WRD Director John D. S. Allen, WRD General Manager Stephan Tucker.

ARC includes a full-scale advanced water purification facility, a museum-quality learning center, and a climate-friendly demonstration garden. Through the staff-led ARC Field Trip Program, students, educators, and parents participate in a hands-on learning experience focused on the region's groundwater system and how recycled water and conservation practices support long-term water reliability. The program builds on visitors' existing knowledge of the water cycle by providing a deeper exploration of groundwater resources, water recycling, and conservation, while also introducing pathways to careers in the water industry.

MPC's Community Investment Program fosters partnerships that positively impact workforce development, sustainability, and thriving communities. This partnership will enable students in WRD's service area and LAR's operational areas to explore fulfilling careers in the water industry, with a focus on conservation and economic mobility.

"We are deeply grateful to Marathon for their generous grant, which enables us to expand our educational outreach to priority communities. This funding not only supports our mission of promoting sustainability and resilience in groundwater management but also fosters community engagement by empowering the youth to become future leaders in environmental stewardship," said WRD Board President Sergio Calderon.

"We're proud to support WRD's field trips, giving students a hands-on look at water sustainability and inspiring them to explore potential, related careers, all while connecting them to our shared communities," said Vice President of Refining at MPC's Los Angeles Refinery Erlend Myhre.

This initiative underscores both WRD and MPC's commitment to fostering educational and career opportunities related to water sustainability, ensuring that students are equipped with the knowledge and inspiration to engage with environmental topics. By empowering young people and enhancing their involvement in environmental stewardship, this partnership is poised to make a lasting, positive impact.

The Water Replenishment District of Southern California is the regional groundwater management agency that protects and preserves the quantity and quality of groundwater for two of the most utilized urban basins in the State of California. The service area is home to over ten percent of California's population residing in 43 cities in southern Los Angeles County. WRD is governed by a publicly elected Board of Directors which includes Joy Langford., Rob Katherman, John D. S. Allen, Sergio Calderon, and Vera Robles-DeWitt.

