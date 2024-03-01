Wright® Brand Named Entitlement Sponsor of NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series' Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Wright Brand, the #1 thick-cut bacon brand and part of the Tyson Foods portfolio, will serve as the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Wright Brand 250 on Saturday, May 18 at North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Race weekend

The Tyson Foods history with North Wilkesboro Speedway began when the company sponsored a NASCAR Cup Series race, the Tyson ® Holly Farms 400, from 1990-96, and continued with sponsorship of the 2023 Tyson 250 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race; North Wilkesboro's Tyson Brand manual leaderboard will also return this year

Brand Tyson Foods remains actively involved in the Wilkes County community, employing approximately 2,200 team members in the area with nearby operations in Monroe, North Carolina and Danville, Virginia

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Race fans visiting North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 18 will be in for a day of sizzling excitement, with Wright Brand serving as the official sponsor of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Wright Brand 250 on NASCAR All-Star Race weekend.

Wright Brand, known for its renowned thick-cut bacon, is part of the Tyson Foods portfolio. The Tyson Brand sponsored the 2023 Tyson 250 at North Wilkesboro, won by Kyle Larson who led 138 of 252 laps on his way to a weekend sweep of the first NASCAR races in nearly 27 years at North Wilkesboro.

The Wright Brand 250 sponsorship builds on a decades-old relationship between Tyson Foods and the historic five-eighths-mile oval. The track's fall NASCAR Cup Series race was known as the Tyson Holly Farms 400 from 1990-96 and the Holly Farms 400 from 1979-89 before Tyson Foods acquired Holly Farms.

Today, Tyson Foods remains vested in the Wilkes County community. It employs nearly 2,200 team members in Wilkes County, with nearby operations in Monroe, North Carolina, employing more than 1,400 team members. Last year, Tyson Foods invested $300 million in an innovative, fully-cooked food production facility in Danville, Virginia, which created nearly 400 jobs in the area.

"We're thrilled for Wright Brand to serve as this year's entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series at North Wilkesboro Speedway, paying homage to Tyson Foods' storied history with the beloved track," said Brock White, vice president, Tyson Foods. "As the #1 thick-cut bacon brand, we take pride in helping to energize and bring families together across America. We look forward to lending a hand in powering some of the best racing talent as they compete on this iconic track."

The return of the timeless Tyson Brand red-and-yellow manual leaderboard was met with rave reviews last year. The leaderboard will return this May again outside Turn 3.

Race fans seeking to witness motorsports history can buy three-day ticket packages to the May 17-19 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend. Weekend packages include access to all Friday/Saturday NASCAR practice and qualifying sessions; the NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge presented by Mechanix Wear on Friday, May 17; the Wright Brand 250 and All-Star Heat Races on Saturday, May 18; the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 19; and two concerts with artists to be announced at a later date.

Fans can purchase weekend packages by visiting www.NorthWilkesboroSpeedway.com and obtain the latest news and information surrounding NASCAR All-Star Race week by following along on X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Wright® Brand

Rich in tradition and flavor, the bold taste of Wright Brand bacon has been enjoyed for more than 100 years, since Roy Wright and Fay Eggleston handcrafted their first batch in 1922. It's a history of doing things a certain way and one we don't plan on changing. Wright Brand bacon, including Hickory, Applewood, Double Smoked and Maple offerings, are all real wood smoked, thick cut, hand-trimmed and 100% wood smoked to impart deliciously and uncompromising rich flavors. Bacon the Wright Way® For more information on Wright Brand, including product offerings and delicious bacon recipe ideas, visit WrightBrand.com

