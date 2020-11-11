Wright Investors' Service, Inc. Announces the Launch of InvestWISeR

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Investors' Service announced the launch of InvestWISeR, a mobile application, that will help users identify high quality companies, for research and investing, from over 40,000 public companies worldwide.

Wright Investors' Service, Inc. InvestWISeR

"Wright Quality Rating® and our investment philosophy is based on the principle that superior investment returns can be consistently achieved through the selection of companies that exhibit superior quality. With this application we are making available our 55+ years of research and experience assessing quality of companies worldwide," said Amit S. Khandwala, Chairman & CEO at Wright.

InvestWISeR Features:

Quality Ratings developed and enhanced over 55-year period

Four easy to interpret quality rating criteria: Investment Acceptance, Financial Strength, Profitability & stability of profits and Growth

Detailed quality analysis output report

Quality Ratings on a universe of over 40,000 companies

Based on over 1000 data points

Global coverage – over 80 countries

32 screens of quality – applied to each company

Ratings customized at country and sector level

Wright Quality Ratings® Features:

• Long Established Record Ratings calculated on common stocks since 1969 • Broad Global Universe Over 40,000 companies rated across +80 countries • Stock Screener Identify financially strong companies • Portfolio Analysis Monitor companies for deteriorating quality • Credit Review Determine level of company's creditworthiness • Valuation Identify quality undervalued companies

Founded in 1963, Wright Investors' Service is an investment management firm providing service to institutions, plan sponsors, trust companies, endowments, and individuals. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to serve client needs.

Wright Investors' Service, Inc.

2 Corporate Drive, Suite 770

Shelton, CT 06484

(800) 232 0013

For more information, press only:

PR Contact Name: Amit S. Khandwala

Phone number 203-783-4350

Email [email protected]

For more information on Wright Investors' Service please visit www.wrightinvestorsservice.com

SOURCE Wright Investors' Service, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wrightinvestorsservice.com

