Wright Investors' Service, Inc. Announces the Launch of InvestWISeR

Wright Investors' Service, Inc.

Nov 11, 2020, 08:49 ET

SHELTON, Conn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wright Investors' Service announced the launch of InvestWISeR, a mobile application, that will help users identify high quality companies, for research and investing, from over 40,000 public companies worldwide.

"Wright Quality Rating® and our investment philosophy is based on the principle that superior investment returns can be consistently achieved through the selection of companies that exhibit superior quality. With this application we are making available our 55+ years of research and experience assessing quality of companies worldwide," said Amit S. Khandwala, Chairman & CEO at Wright.

InvestWISeR Features: 

  • Quality Ratings developed and enhanced over 55-year period
  • Four easy to interpret quality rating criteria: Investment Acceptance, Financial Strength, Profitability & stability of profits and Growth
  • Detailed quality analysis output report
  • Quality Ratings on a universe of over 40,000 companies
  • Based on over 1000 data points
  • Global coverage – over 80 countries
  • 32 screens of quality – applied to each company
  • Ratings customized at country and sector level

Wright Quality Ratings® Features:

Long Established Record 

Ratings calculated on common stocks since 1969

Broad Global Universe 

Over 40,000 companies rated across +80 countries

Stock Screener 

Identify financially strong companies

Portfolio Analysis 

Monitor companies for deteriorating quality

Credit Review 

Determine level of company's creditworthiness

Valuation

Identify quality undervalued companies

Founded in 1963, Wright Investors' Service is an investment management firm providing service to institutions, plan sponsors, trust companies, endowments, and individuals. The company offers a wide range of products and services designed to serve client needs.

Wright Investors' Service, Inc.

2 Corporate Drive, Suite 770

Shelton, CT 06484

(800) 232 0013

For more information, press only:

          PR Contact Name: Amit S. Khandwala
          Phone number 203-783-4350
          Email [email protected]

For more information on Wright Investors' Service please visit www.wrightinvestorsservice.com

