WRITTEN IN THE STARS: NEW FRESHPET RESEARCH REVEALS THE SHIFT FROM "PET OWNERS" TO COSMIC SOULMATES

Freshpet's New Survey Proves Just How Deep Our Bond With Our Pets Really Goes

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Results are in: The definition of a "soulmate" is officially evolving. According to new research from Freshpet, nearly half of dog parents (49%) state that their dog—not a romantic partner—is their ultimate soulmate, citing a unique, unmatched emotional understanding. Furthermore, nearly nine in ten dog parents describe their connection with their four-legged companion as a soul-level bond, viewing them as a true kindred spirit rather than just a pet. Some pet parents even believe their bond is written in the stars, as nearly nine-in-ten (88%) feel they and their dog were simply meant to find each other. This cosmic connection runs deep, with 46% of dog parents knowing their pet's astrological sign and one-in-five (21%) claiming their signs are perfectly compatible.

These findings reinforce a core belief that Freshpet has championed for 20 years: animals are far more than just pets we care for—they are family members who actively care for us in return. With 50% of dog parents naming their dog as the very first source of comfort they seek during a difficult day, the research highlights a deeply reciprocal relationship. Since our dogs give us so much, Freshpet is committed to delivering fresh, real food made with thoughtfully sourced ingredients— because our pets deserve to be cared for like the family members they are. In fact, among pet parents who feed their dogs Freshpet regularly, an overwhelming 98% found that their pets (their true soulmates) were visibly more enthusiastic to eat, while 93% appeared to be genuinely happier.

"For over two decades, Freshpet has been guided by a simple belief: pets are family. Now, this new data proves that the bond goes even deeper - for millions of people, our pets are our ultimate soulmate," said Nicki Baty, Chief Operating Officer at Freshpet. "They comfort us on our hardest days and offer unmatched emotional support. A connection this deep calls for a higher standard of care. That's why we aren't just making fresh, real food; we're fueling a movement that treats our four-legged kindred spirits with the same love and respect as any human family member."

It doesn't stop just with feeling, as dogs are being treated as equal conversation partners. Results found that dogs are pet parents' go-to sounding boards, letting them vent about everything from daily chaos and outfit choices to digging deep on life's major milestones. In fact, half (50%) of dog parents in relationships even admit they talk to their four-legged bestie more than their own significant other on the average day! Not only that, but 78% of respondents admit they frequently narrate or "give a voice" to what they imagine their dog is thinking or feeling. This quirky, widespread habit reveals just how naturally people integrate dogs into the family dynamic—complete with their own distinct personalities, opinions, and seats at the emotional table.

As dogs become fully intertwined with our daily lives, Freshpet believes their nutrition should reflect that elevated status. By taking a fresh, refrigerated approach to pet food, Freshpet crafts real-ingredient recipes that preserve the high nutritional value our truest soulmates deserve.

Source: Freshpet conducted an online survey among n=1,000 US dog owners. The survey was fielded between April 24, 2026 to May 1, 2026 and the margin of error for the total sample at the 95% confidence interval is +/- 3 percentage points.

About Freshpet:

Freshpet's mission is to help dogs and cats live longer, happier, healthier lives with the people who love them. Developed by on-staff Veterinary Nutritionists, Veterinarians and Food Scientists, recipes are made from whole ingredients, like fresh meats, vegetables and fruits, and are cooked in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve their natural goodness and made at our Freshpet Kitchens. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated until they arrive at Freshpet fridges in local markets or delivered directly to consumers.

Freshpet is available in select grocery, mass, digital, pet specialty, and club retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe, as well as online in the U.S. From the care they take to source their ingredients and make their food, to the moment it reaches your home, Freshpet's commitment to integrity, transparency and social responsibility is a point of pride.

SOURCE Freshpet