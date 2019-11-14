WSFL in Miami to launch news in 2020, bolstering Scripps' strong Florida coverage

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) will expand its commitment to Florida audiences next spring by adding original local news to its new television station WSFL in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale.

The introduction of a local news operation at WSFL builds on Scripps' strong presence across Florida: its six stations reach approximately 67 percent of the state's TV households. Scripps also owns WFTS in Tampa, WPTV and WHDT in West Palm Beach, WTXL in Tallahassee and WFTX in Fort Myers.

WSFL, a former Tribune Media station that Scripps acquired in September, will retain its CW network affiliation. Once launched, its newsroom will strengthen Scripps' statewide political coverage in the key battleground state of Florida, including during the 2020 presidential election, and its meteorologists and severe weather teams will join Scripps' other news teams in protecting Florida residents during hurricanes and major storms.

"Our commitment to launch news in Miami expands Scripps' already impressive commitment as the largest news organization in Florida," said Brian Lawlor, president of Local Media. "Florida is a state we know well and we pride ourselves on the stories we tell daily that define the issues, lifestyle and people of Florida. Expanding into the Miami and Fort Lauderdale communities allows Scripps to elevate the public discourse around this region's most important social, economic and community issues. Heading into 2020, we felt it was important to add another local source to serve as the voice of record for the South Florida community."

Scripps plans to announce leadership for WSFL in the coming months.

