WSG Brands Acquires Fashion Brand Von Dutch

WSG Brands, a newly formed brand management firm with modern day strategies on licensing, is set to elevate Von Dutch to new heights, honoring its seminal history while paving a new path forward for the brand into a new era. Starting with a U.S-centric focus and prioritizing brand integrity, sustainability, and long-term vision, WSG will ensure that each Von Dutch piece -- from classic trucker hats to its spirited, rebellious ready-to-wear -- will stay true to the authenticity and heritage of Von Dutch as a symbol of dynamic self-expression and bold individuality.

As part of its refocused investment, former owners Groupe Royer and its subsidiary Royer Brands International (RBI), advised by Brandthinktank Group, have transferred ownership of the iconic American brand Von Dutch to WSG as of June 2024.

"Only WSG Brands had both the cultural understanding of Von Dutch and the ambition and resources mix required to further deploy the brand going forward", stated Jacques Royer, Executive chairman of Groupe Royer. Olivier Mercier, Managing Director of RBI Sàrl, added, "We are delighted to see this legendary American name, to which we imbued a touch of French fashion, land in the right hands."

Marc Benitez, COO of WSG Brands, brings over 25 years of diverse industry experience, having held influential roles at ABG, CAA-GBG, Kenneth Cole, and Coach. With a proven track record of managing hundreds of millions in royalty revenue, Benitez's expertise will be instrumental in driving Von Dutch's growth.

In a joint statement from Benitez and Cheika: "We are excited to channel Von Dutch's storied legacy, led for several years by Groupe Royer and now by WSG, into innovative designs that resonate with today's fashion-forward consumers. Our vision is to make Von Dutch not just a brand, but a movement that celebrates individuality and bold expression globally."

Jack Cheika, CEO and Founder of WSG Brands, is a seasoned expert in product and branding, retail and licensing, and identifying white space opportunities. Cheika's deep understanding of the industry and his unique perspective on creating memorable brand identities will be pivotal in Von Dutch's evolution. WSG Brands specializes in acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of iconic brands, preserving their legacy while driving innovation, bridging brands to new audiences, and expanding their reach.

Academie NBD LLC/New Castle Brands LLC, a New Jersey-based advisory and consulting firm specializing in brand licensing, development, IP consultation, and acquisitions, together with Brandthinktank, were the co-originators of the Von Dutch transaction between White Space Group and Groupe Royer.

With this acquisition, WSG Brands welcomes fans and audiences around the world to celebrate Von Dutch's historic legacy as it steps into a powerful new era and look forward to announcing exciting brand updates soon.

About WSG Brands

WSG Brands is a dynamic company specializing in acquiring and managing a diverse portfolio of iconic and well-known brands. With a commitment to preserving brand legacy while driving innovation, WSG Brands works to expand the reach and create new growth opportunities across various industries.

About Von Dutch: Von Dutch, a brand synonymous with rebellious spirit and innovative fashion, has left an indelible mark on the global fashion industry since its inception in the early 2000s. Renowned for its edgy designs and iconic trucker hats, Von Dutch became a cultural phenomenon, embraced by celebrities and trendsetters alike. Now under the ownership of WSG (White Space Group), the brand continues to push the boundaries of contemporary streetwear, infusing its rich heritage with modern influences. WSG's stewardship promises to uphold Von Dutch's legacy of bold creativity and authenticity, ensuring the brand remains a staple in fashion-forward wardrobes worldwide.

About Group Royer: Created almost 80 years ago in Fougères (France) by Louis Royer, the family-owned group has become a Global player on the international footwear, apparel and accessories manufacturing and distribution market, specifically through its Europe, APAC and India subsidiary platforms, for brands under licensing or distribution agreements such as New Balance (until 2020), Caterpillar, Umbro, etc. and its own brands such as Kickers, the famous children and adults footwear.

About Academie NBD LLC/New Castle Brands LLC

Academie NBD LLC/New Castle Brands LLC is a New Jersey-based advisory and consulting firm specializing in brand licensing, development, IP consultation, and acquisitions. The firm played a key role in orchestrating the Von Dutch transaction between White Space Group and Groupe Royer.

