WSI | Kase Strengthens East Coast Fulfillment Footprint with Lehigh Valley Expansion

NORTHAMPTON, Pa., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kase, the premier omnichannel logistics provider, today announced the opening of its newest fulfillment facility in Northampton, Pennsylvania. This East Coast footprint expansion marks a strengthened ability to serve brands operating across ecommerce, omnichannel, and retail.

Located at 2800 Liberty Drive in the Lehigh Valley, the 167,085-square-foot facility is positioned to support fast, cost-effective distribution throughout the Northeast, Midwest, and South Atlantic regions.

Kase fulfillment facility at 2800 Liberty Drive in the Lehigh Valley region of Pennsylvania.

"Northampton is a critical logistics hub for retailers looking to serve the East Coast with consistency," said Peter Davis, President of Kase. "This new location enables us to reduce transit times and meet demand by positioning inventory closer to our customers and retail partners."

The WSI | Kase Northampton facility offers full-service fulfillment and transportation solutions, supporting secure storage, handling, parcel shipping, and B2B distribution. Built for modern omnichannel operations, the warehouse features 36-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, 17 truck doors, plus a drive-in door, enabling efficient throughput and scalable operations.

"We designed the Northampton layout to minimize touches and reduce fulfillment time," said Bryon Cramsey, Director of Operations for WSI's Pennsylvania footprint. "Combined with our fulfillment technology, it enables streamlined picking, packing, and shipping across DTC and B2B operations."

The facility supports a broad range of industries, including food and beverage, beauty, apparel, consumer products, furniture and home goods, sporting and outdoor equipment, pet products, electronics, and more, making it a versatile fulfillment hub for growing and established brands alike.

With a nationwide network of strategically located distribution centers, Kase helps brands optimize inventory placement, streamline fulfillment operations, and deliver consistent customer experiences across every channel.

About Kase

Founded in 2015, Kase is a nationwide provider of cloud-based logistics and ecommerce fulfillment services for consumer product companies. With its proprietary warehouse management system and app-driven tools, Kase powers fast, flexible, and scalable fulfillment for leading consumer brands. Kase was acquired by WSI in 2024 to accelerate WSI's ecommerce capabilities. Learn more at www.kase.com.

About WSI

Celebrating 60 years of excellence, WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) is one of the largest privately held logistics companies in the U.S., with over 13 million square feet of space across 10 states. WSI provides end-to-end logistics solutions including warehousing, omnichannel fulfillment, chemical logistics, and transportation. The company has built long-term customer partnerships through its commitment to safety, transparency, operational excellence, and effective communication. Learn more at www.wsinc.com.

