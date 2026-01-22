WSI Achieves Gap-Free Audit for Pellet Loss Prevention, Advancing Industry Sustainability

APPLETON, Wis., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) announced today that its warehouse operations at a dedicated manufacturing customer facility in the greater Houston area have earned Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) Logistics Certification.

The certification is part of a program launched by the Plastics Industry Association and the American Chemistry Council in January 2025. It verifies that more than 25 required management practices for preventing plastic resin loss have been successfully implemented at the warehouse. WSI passed this audit with no deficiencies.

The achievement is particularly significant for a 3PL, since one of the goals of the OCS program is to extend accountability beyond manufacturing facilities. "Accountability and safety are two of our core values at WSI" said Bob Schroeder, CEO of WSI. "We are proud to partner with customers who are equally committed to being responsible stewards of their products."

The certification builds on WSI's established leadership in chemical logistics. In early 2025, WSI was also named Responsible Care® Partner of the Year by the American Chemistry Council.

"Our customers expect audit-ready logistics partners who share their commitment to safety and sustainability," said Scott Buber, Director of Chemical Operations at WSI. "This certification demonstrates our commitment and capability to meet rigorous environmental standards, whether we own the facility or operate it for a manufacturing partner.

About WSI

WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) is a privately held 3PL providing warehousing, fulfillment, and transportation services across manufacturing and retail sectors. With particular expertise in manufacturing logistics and hazmat handling, WSI has served complex supply chain needs for 60 years. Learn more about WSI 13M sq ft warehouse network across the United States at www.wsinc.com

About Operation Clean Sweep®

Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) was founded by the Plastics Industry Association and is managed in partnership with the American Chemistry Council's Plastics Division. The industry-led program helps companies work toward zero plastic resin loss and operates in more than 60 countries worldwide. The OCS Logistics Verification program was launched in January 2025 to extend rigorous verification standards to logistics providers.

