WSI Named Top Agency for Second Consecutive Year by Web Marketing Association and Wins 13 WMA Awards in 2020

The Top Agency Award is given to recognize the consistently outstanding development going on at interactive firms. In addition to winning the Top Agency Award, WSI was recognized in the 2020 WebAwards for Best Home Building Website and Best Political Website, seven Outstanding Website Awards, and four Standard of Excellence Awards.

"To be named as the top agency for the second year in a row in WMA's prestigious Web Development Competition is a testament to the incredible work that the WSI network does on behalf of our clients," said WSI President, Valerie Brown-Dufour. "Winning a total of 13 awards during WSI's 25th anniversary year makes this year's announcement extra special."

Founded in 1995, WSI is the world's largest digital marketing franchise network with offices across the world and its global headquarters in Toronto, Canada. By using innovative technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics, businesses can have a WSI Digital Marketing Strategy tailored to their individual needs and elevate their digital presence and profitability to new levels.

The WebAward Competition is the premier showcase for website development in more than 96 industry categories. WSI has been entering into the awards competition since 2007.

Bill Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association, congratulated WSI for their back-to-back Top Agency win.

"For the second year in a row, the Web Marketing Association is proud to recognize WSI with the coveted Top Agency Award. WSI beat thousands of other agencies for the honor, and on top of their numerous WMA WebAwards for 2020, this Top Agency Award further distinguishes WSI as a leading provider of digital marketing. There's a lot that goes into designing an online digital solution that delivers results and meets the needs of online audiences. Congratulations to WSI and their entire team for this achievement – and thank you for continuing to lead the way as our Top Agency for 2020!"

Websites nominated for WMA WebAwards are judged on several critical criteria: design, copywriting, innovation, content, interactivity, navigation, and technology use. These websites are evaluated by an elite group of industry leaders committed to raising the standards of excellence of website design and development.

About WSI

WSI is the world's largest network of Digital Marketing Consultants with its head office in Toronto, Canada. WSI Digital Marketing Consultants have helped over 100,000 businesses with their online marketing strategies. By using innovative Internet technologies and advanced digital marketing tactics, businesses can have a WSI Digital Marketing Strategy tailored to their individual needs and help elevate their Internet presence and profitability to new levels. In 2020, WSI was named the Top Agency for the second year in a row and received 13 awards at the Annual WebAwards organized by the Web Marketing Association (WMA), bringing their total WMA Award tally to over 115.

SOURCE WSI