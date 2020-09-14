WSN: Breaking - New Jersey Handle Gains 111.97% Percent in August

ISELIN, New Jersey, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Sports Network (WSN.com), New Jersey continues sending strong signals to the sports wagering industry across the US with another strong increase in handle for August. The numbers released today show a grand total of $667,979,150 a 111.97% increase from last month.

The latest report from the New Jersey Department of Gaming Enforcement shows the industry is continuing the rebound from earlier this year when Covid-19 brought the industry to its knees. Pre-covid numbers were regularly well above half a billion dollars per month, a figure that bottomed out dramatically in April to just over $54,000,000.

"This continued growth shows that although the pandemic is not over people are still fiercely interested in partaking in sports wagering. This latest report suggests that the trend will continue and will likely accelerate with the resumption of the NFL." - Ioana Romanasu, an editor at WSN.

This growth from August, a time when the NFL still hadn't started yet, shows clear signs of the regrowth trend that may morph into record gains as we emerge from the covid pandemic.

For a more complete breakdown of the numbers released by the Division of Gaming Enforcement today read the report, and the likely continuation of the trend and what it means for the gaming industry on WSN.com.

