WSPN Appoints Former EY Global Chief Innovation Officer Jeff Wong as Independent Director

SINGAPORE, Dec. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading stablecoin infrastructure company, announces the appointment of Jeff Wong as Independent Director. Mr. Wong brings over 25 years of experience in technology innovation and enterprise transformation to WSPN. He most recently served as EY's Global Chief Innovation Officer from 2015 to 2024, where he spearheaded the firm's global innovation initiatives and established EY's advanced technology labs focusing on Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, and Web3.

Prior to EY, Mr. Wong held leadership roles at eBay and JPMorgan Partners. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, the Forbes Technology Council, and the founding Chair of Asia Society's Technology and Innovation Council, helping drive the innovation and transformation agenda. He was also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Innovation Ecosystems. He has previously served on the Oxford Foundry Board at Oxford University and the Advisory Board for AI4All. Mr. Wong is a recipient of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business award and an honoree of the A100 List by Gold House, recognizing individuals with Asian Pacific heritage who have made a significant impact on American culture and society.

"Joining WSPN at this pivotal moment in the stablecoin industry is incredibly exciting," said Mr. Wong. "I look forward to contributing my experience in emerging technologies and enterprise transformation to help WSPN build the next generation of digital payment infrastructure."

"Jeff's appointment represents a significant strategic addition to WSPN," said Raymond Yuan, Founder and CEO of WSPN. "His deep expertise in innovation management, enterprise transformation, and emerging technologies, combined with his leadership experience at global institutions, will be invaluable as we accelerate our market expansion and global development."

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

