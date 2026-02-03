WSSA Hosts Weed Control Technologies Symposium

Experts to explore opportunities to develop sustainable and scalable sensing, automation and precision weed control equipment

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Weed Science Society of America is hosting a symposium on sensing, automation, and precision weed control technologies during its annual meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina, February 9-12. The symposium is entitled "Bridging the Gap: Regulatory, Technical, and Industry Perspectives on Targeted and Autonomous Weed Control," and it will be held on Tuesday, February 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

WSSA’s upcoming symposium on sensing, automation, and precision weed control technologies will highlight advancements like this See & Spray™ equipment, pictured here, that uses computer vision and machine learning to target and spray weeds in cotton. Photo by Lauren Lazaro. Weed seed destruction devices like the Redekop™ Seed Control Unit, shown mounted to the rear of this combine, are other promising new technologies that will be discussed at the symposium. Photo by Michael Flessner.

"Ultimately, this gathering will serve as a catalyst for scalable and sustainable weed management solutions that address current agricultural challenges while preparing for the demands of future food systems," says Lauren Lazaro, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Precision Agriculture, University of Georgia, and WSSA Sensing, Automation, and Precision Technologies Committee member. "We're excited to offer this symposium, because it brings together voices that only occasionally share the same stage—regulators, technology developers, industry representatives, and weed scientists—to address a rapidly changing area of weed management."

At last year's annual meeting, WSSA members heard mostly about these technologies from weed scientists. This symposium brings together regulatory agencies, industry leaders, and engineers to offer a different perspective to this rapidly evolving field.

In addition to Lazaro, other experts scheduled to speak at the symposium include: Chad Yagow, Director of Agronomy, Industry Relations, and Regulatory Affairs, Verdant Robotics; Michael Walsh, Professor, Charles Sturt University; Dean Mayerle, General Manager/Owner, Redekop Manufacturing; Joe Wuerrfel, Global Precision Application Technical Lead, Syngenta; Chris Padwick, Director of Computer Vision Machine Learning, Blue River Technology; Adam Barlow, Manager, Technology Standards & Regulatory Affairs, John Deere; Jeff Bunting, Crop Protection Division Manager, GROWMARK Inc.; and Kelly Tindall, Senior Science Advisor, Office of Pesticide Programs US EPA.

"As targeted and autonomous control tools continue to advance, there is a growing need for open dialogue that connects technical capability with regulatory expectations and real-world implementation," says Lazaro. "This symposium provides an opportunity to foster that exchange, helping ensure emerging solutions are practical, compliant, and positioned to make a meaningful impact on the future of sustainable agriculture."

A symposium focused specifically on targeted and autonomous weed control offers a platform for coordinated strategy, knowledge sharing, and problem-solving across multiple domains. It can accelerate innovation cycles, reduce redundancy in research, and inform proactive policy.

"Understanding a full view on this topic is critical for this new era in agriculture to move forward successfully," emphasizes Lazaro. "Our hope is that as many members in attendance can join the symposium or have an opportunity to have a conversation with our speakers to encourage collaboration and foster different ways to approach this emerging field."

Topics to be covered during the symposium include the various, accelerating challenges in global agriculture—rising labor costs, herbicide resistance, environmental regulations, and the urgency to enhance sustainability, which all demand innovative, collaborative solutions. "Targeted and autonomous weed control technologies, including precision sprayers, machine learning-based detection, and robotic systems, are rapidly emerging as viable responses," says Lazaro.

"However, their development, deployment, and regulations remain fragmented across sectors. A dedicated symposium is essential to bridge these gaps and catalyze the next phase of advancement."

Current WSSA members are invited to join the association's Sensing, Automation, and Precision Technologies Committee to help plan future symposium topics. To learn more about joining WSSA, its annual meeting, and its symposium, visit: https://wssa.net/meeting/2026-annual-meeting/.

About the Weed Science Society of America

The Weed Science Society of America is a nonprofit scientific society, founded in 1956 to encourage and facilitate the development of knowledge concerning weeds and their impact on the environment. The Society promotes research, education and extension outreach activities related to weeds, provides science-based information to the public and policy makers, fosters awareness of weeds and their impact on managed and natural ecosystems, and strengthens cooperation among weed science organizations across the nation and around the world. For more information, visit www.wssa.net.

