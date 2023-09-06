WSWA Opens Registration for Access LIVE 2024 to Beverage Alcohol Industry

The premier industry event to be held January 29February 1, 2024, in Las Vegas.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America's (WSWA's) Access LIVE 2024. Access LIVE is the beverage alcohol industry's leading event, bringing together wholesalers, suppliers, on- and off-premise retailers, service providers, importers and exporters all under one roof. This can't-miss industry event will be held January 29 to February 1, 2024, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

The reimagined trade show has been deemed the premier American wine and spirits industry gathering, recognizing all three tiers of the U.S. beverage alcohol system, the global standard of safety, diversity and innovation. Attendees can expect two and a half days of unrivaled relationship building, dealmaking, interactive experiences, content-producing opportunities and hot-topic panel discussions.

WSWA's highly valued Brand Battle will return in 2024 with a condensed, virtual tournament leading up to a championship held on the Access LIVE stage in January. Brand Battle is WSWA's version of Shark Tank, in which brand representatives pitch to a panel of industry experts and influencers. Past Brand Battle winners include Sunshine Punch (2023), Campesino Rum (2022) and Gray Whale Gin (2019). WSWA's annual event served as a springboard for these brands, exposing them to immediate distribution deals, positive media buzz and other brand-development opportunities.

To learn more about Brand Battle and to register for the competition, visit
www.accesslive.wswa.org/brand-battle.

The exposition's Wine and Spirits Tasting Competition, sponsored by The Tasting Panel Magazine and The Somm Journal, will take place January 28–29, 2024, ahead of the show's official start. Competing brands can enter to earn bragging rights throughout their entire Access LIVE journey. This blind competition rewards excellence in taste and provides opportunities for new and existing brands to receive recognition that boosts their profile during the show and lends credibility to their products for years to come.

Returning to the show will be Access HQ, a reimagined exhibit hall experience featuring over 300 exhibit booths and 20 suites. In addition, there will be over 65 brands Main Street Suites, all on one easily accessible level. Caesars Forum allows for all booths and suites to be located on the same floor, removing extra travel time between meetings. The new exhibit space will also feature the LIVE Stage, where TED-style sessions will take place, and The Hub, which includes the content creation lab featuring Pour Agency, a fan favorite from 2023.

The Main Stage will feature keynote speakers, general sessions, award ceremonies and the live 2024 Brand Battle Championship. The General Sessions will showcase remarks from industry members, brand owners and celebrities, plus a welcome from WSWA's President and CEO, Francis Creighton.

"We're excited to be back, and there's nowhere better than Vegas," said Creighton. "We're going to build on the energy we had in Orlando this spring to deliver real value to our wholesaler members, exhibitors, sponsors, retailer attendees and everyone lucky enough to come to the one show — Access LIVE — that brings the entire wine and spirits ecosystem together."

To register, find exhibit information, enter Brand Battle, learn about sponsorship opportunities, submit an award or speaker nomination, or view the schedule, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or contact the Access LIVE hotline at 202-371-5682.

Members of the media interested in attending Access LIVE should visit www.accesslive.wswa.org/media.
www.accesslive.wswa.org/media.

About WSWA's Access LIVE
WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competitions, and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE24.

