WSWA Releases Access Craft Wine and Spirits Distribution Playbook Volume 03

WSWA's Access Craft Advisory Council adds three new chapters to industry's only distribution playbook, opens application for 2024-2025 Advisory Council.

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA)'s Access Craft Advisory Council today released Volume 03 of the wine and spirits industry's first and most trusted Distribution Playbook. The playbook is a comprehensive, one-of-a-kind look into successful craft brands with trade insight and information from owners and operators.

The digital playbook is FREE and available for download at

https://www.wswa.org/access-distribution-playbook.

The 120+ page playbook is filled with material from leading craft brand owners and distributors on how craft, startup and small production wine and spirits brands can compete, scale, and win in the U.S. marketplace. Throughout the playbook, members of the WSWA Access Craft Advisory Council and industry experts share best practices and tips that are leading to impressive growth both on- and off-premise.

"U.S. consumers have more access to cutting-edge products than ever before," said WSWA President & CEO Francis Creighton. "American wholesalers work with craft and established brands to create access, and the new volume of our playbook illustrates our commitment to helping entrepreneurs get to market and get their product in front of consumers."

The Playbook builds on the foundation set by the craft wholesaler advisors and brand representatives who collaborated and contributed content to 2021's Volume 01 and 2023's Volume 02. The playbook is a compilation of their ideas, shared experiences, sage advice, and straightforward accounts of what it takes to build a brand, get to market, and connect with consumers.

ACCESS CRAFT ADVISORY COUNCIL APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN

Volume 03 of Access Craft's Distribution Playbook includes three new chapters: Tapping into New Markets and Expanding Your Consumer Base; Exploring On-Premise Strategies for Success; and Mastering Craft with Horse Soldier Bourbon.

Last year, Scott Neil the co-founder of Horse Soldier Bourbon sat down with Access Craft for an in-depth interview looking at the brand's path to success and the lessons learned along the way. Neil shares an unfiltered look at distributor partnerships from a supplier perspective and what it takes to get noticed, expand market presence, and the ways Horse Soldier works to be a great partner to their distributors across the country.

Craft brands interested in applying for the 2024-2025 Access Craft program can apply HERE.

