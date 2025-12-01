WSWA's ACCESS LIVE 2026 ANNOUNCES EXCITING MAIN STAGE HIGHLIGHTS AND EVENT PROGRAMMING

NFL Legend and Bradshaw Bourbon Founder Terry Bradshaw to Give High-Energy Keynote Address

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) released new details for Access LIVE 2026, including an expanded lineup of show highlights, an updated schedule of events, and the announcement of several major sponsors.

Taking place February 2–5, 2026, at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas, NV, Access LIVE will once again bring together top-tier professionals from across the global beverage alcohol sector—including wholesalers, importers, suppliers, retailers, media, influencers, and service providers—for an elevated, future-focused experience.

On Monday, February 2, Access LIVE 2026 will commence with an address from WSWA President and CEO Francis Creighton and WSWA Board of Directors Chair and President of Eder Bros., Inc. Cutter Smith on the state of the beverage alcohol industry.

Following these opening remarks, the Main Stage will feature a panel discussion on "Consumer Engagement Tactics for Today's Market." Attendees will hear from Faud Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash, who will be joined by Rick Tigner, CEO of Jackson Family Wines, and other industry groups as they unpack the consumer shifts reshaping the industry.

Returning to the Main Stage will be the "SipSource Trends Update," brought to you by industry analysts and experts Danny Brager and Dale Stratton. They will reveal the latest data and projections across the beverage alcohol industry.

Terry Bradshaw, NFL icon, Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl Champion, and the powerhouse behind Bradshaw Bourbon, will close the opening session on Monday. Bradshaw will take the audience inside his playbook on leadership, share the story of building his bourbon brand and breaking into the beverage alcohol world, and deliver his bold, can't-miss predictions for Super Bowl LX, happening just one week after Access LIVE.

On Tuesday, the Main Stage will host the annual and highly anticipated WSWA Brand Battle tournament. This is the 10th anniversary of the iconic Shark Tank-style competition featuring the most innovative new beverage brands where the contestants will pitch their brand and product to a panel of wholesaler experts and industry leaders.

On Wednesday morning, WineForward, hosted by Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, will take the Main Stage. This three-hour symposium, now open to all Access LIVE attendees, will explore where the wine category stands today, and where it's headed next. Featuring top voices across the industry, this panel discussion will cover emerging trends, shifting consumer behavior, and the tailwinds shaping the market.

The LIVE Stage, located in the heart of the exhibit hall, will feature the following sessions, with more to be announced:

Wholesaler Power Hour: What Wholesalers Really Think About Intoxicating Hemp

AI for the Next Era of Distribution: What's Real, What's Next, and What to Do Now

The Power of Stories in a Blurred-Category World

The Retail Outlook for Intoxicating Hemp

We are pleased to announce exciting sponsorship partners who contribute to the success of Access LIVE: Pronghorn, Ansira, LibDib, DHL Supply Chain, Hyble, Torch Drinks, Tequila Adictivo, Casa Maestri, National Tax Agency of Japan, and more. To sponsor Access LIVE, email Molly Fontaine or visit accesslive.wswa.org/sponsor.

Access LIVE 2026 will deliver an elevated platform for forging new partnerships, sharing best practices, and driving innovation across the industry. The event will feature fresh programming, expanded networking opportunities, and all-new immersive activations designed to meet—and exceed—the evolving needs of today's dynamic beverage alcohol marketplace.

To register or learn more about the show, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or contact the hotline at 202-371-5682.

About WSWA's Access LIVE

WSWA's Access LIVE is the largest U.S. event uniting all tiers of the beverage alcohol industry. Featuring buy-sell engagements, high-level information panels, wine and spirits competitions, and C-suite-level networking, this event has been a premier destination for beverage alcohol wholesalers, suppliers and now retailers since its inception in 1943. To learn more, please visit accesslive.wswa.org or connect with us across our social platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube or follow us at #AccessLIVE26.

