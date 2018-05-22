W.T.B. Financial Corporation Declares Common Shareholder Dividend

About W.T.B. Financial Corporation: Washington Trust Bank is the largest independently owned full-service commercial bank in the Northwest, serving the region since 1902. A wholly owned subsidiary of W.T.B. Financial Corporation, Washington Trust Bank has assets exceeding $6.2 billion. Headquartered in Spokane, Washington Trust currently has 43 branches and offices in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The bank employs over 950 people. Details can be found at https://www.watrust.com. The bank is also active on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wtb-financial-corporation-declares-common-shareholder-dividend-300653159.html

SOURCE W.T.B. Financial Corporation

Related Links

https://www.watrust.com

