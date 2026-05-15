WTWH Healthcare Announces the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2026

CLEVELAND, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to announce the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2026. The program honors the people focused on providing innovative cognitive care delivery across the behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior living and skilled nursing industries.

WTWH Healthcare honors these dedicated leaders who are shaping the future of aging in America. While each nominee brings a distinct vision, they share a common goal: to provide high-quality cognitive care, improve outcomes for individuals living with memory-related disorders and support those who care for them.

"The Memory Care Innovation Awards highlight the leaders who are blending innovation and dedication to advance care for individuals living with memory-related conditions," said Tim Mullaney, vice president and editorial director of WTWH Healthcare. "Across care settings, this year's honorees are advancing new approaches that improve outcomes, elevate quality of life and support caregivers. Their work not only reflects where the field is today, but points to where it must go next."

The Memory Care Innovation Award Class of 2026 will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to attend WTWH Healthcare's inaugural TRENDS Conference taking place in Chicago, Illinois on August 4-6, 2026.

This year's Memory Care Innovation Award winners are:

Behavioral Health

Allison Schindler - Regional Director, Memory Care, Lifestyles & Programs, Optima Living

Dr. Michael Leon - Chief Scientific Officer, Memory Air

Mariquita Joy - CEO & Bilingual Field Case Manager, Small Steps Rehab

Home Health & Home Care

Lauren Weissberg - Director of Nursing, Emerest Health

Linda Murphy - COO, Concierge Home Care

Nicole Bays - Director of Training & Learning Operations, TheKey Home Care

Hospice & Palliative Care

Susan Edwards - Occupational Therapist, Optimal Care

Senior Housing & Senior Living

Cathy Lockhart - Director of Nursing, Trico LivingWell Retirement Community

Debbie Jenkins-Melancon - Vice President of Clinical Operations, The Aspenwood Company

Eny Fernandes - Mind & Memory Care Director, Benchmark Senior Living - The Branches of Marlboro

Lynn Lavallee - Chief Operating Officer, Omega Senior Living

Madeline Diaz - Memory Care Director, Inspir Embassy Row

Mary Silvia - Avita Program Director, Autumn Glen at Dartmouth

Michael Wang - Founder & Chief Clinical Officer, Inspiren

Michael Tubbs - Senior Director of Lifestyle Engagement, Benchmark Senior Living

Michelle Tristani - Director of Memory Care Training & Innovation, Benchmark Senior Living

Rachel Little - Vice President of Health & Wellbeing, EverTrue

Robert Archer - Life Enrichment Director, Dimensions Living Appleton

Somita Ray - Director of Programming, The Cordwainer

Wendy Bucacci - Avita Program Director, Avita of Wells

For more information about the Memory Care Innovation Awards program and to view the Class of 2026, please visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.

SOURCE WTWH Media