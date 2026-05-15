WTWH Healthcare Announces the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2026
News provided byWTWH Media
May 15, 2026, 10:15 ET
CLEVELAND, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is pleased to announce the Memory Care Innovation Awards Class of 2026. The program honors the people focused on providing innovative cognitive care delivery across the behavioral health, home health and home care, hospice and palliative care, senior living and skilled nursing industries.
WTWH Healthcare honors these dedicated leaders who are shaping the future of aging in America. While each nominee brings a distinct vision, they share a common goal: to provide high-quality cognitive care, improve outcomes for individuals living with memory-related disorders and support those who care for them.
"The Memory Care Innovation Awards highlight the leaders who are blending innovation and dedication to advance care for individuals living with memory-related conditions," said Tim Mullaney, vice president and editorial director of WTWH Healthcare. "Across care settings, this year's honorees are advancing new approaches that improve outcomes, elevate quality of life and support caregivers. Their work not only reflects where the field is today, but points to where it must go next."
The Memory Care Innovation Award Class of 2026 will be featured in upcoming WTWH Healthcare publications and invited to attend WTWH Healthcare's inaugural TRENDS Conference taking place in Chicago, Illinois on August 4-6, 2026.
This year's Memory Care Innovation Award winners are:
Behavioral Health
Allison Schindler - Regional Director, Memory Care, Lifestyles & Programs, Optima Living
Dr. Michael Leon - Chief Scientific Officer, Memory Air
Mariquita Joy - CEO & Bilingual Field Case Manager, Small Steps Rehab
Home Health & Home Care
Lauren Weissberg - Director of Nursing, Emerest Health
Linda Murphy - COO, Concierge Home Care
Nicole Bays - Director of Training & Learning Operations, TheKey Home Care
Hospice & Palliative Care
Susan Edwards - Occupational Therapist, Optimal Care
Senior Housing & Senior Living
Cathy Lockhart - Director of Nursing, Trico LivingWell Retirement Community
Debbie Jenkins-Melancon - Vice President of Clinical Operations, The Aspenwood Company
Eny Fernandes - Mind & Memory Care Director, Benchmark Senior Living - The Branches of Marlboro
Lynn Lavallee - Chief Operating Officer, Omega Senior Living
Madeline Diaz - Memory Care Director, Inspir Embassy Row
Mary Silvia - Avita Program Director, Autumn Glen at Dartmouth
Michael Wang - Founder & Chief Clinical Officer, Inspiren
Michael Tubbs - Senior Director of Lifestyle Engagement, Benchmark Senior Living
Michelle Tristani - Director of Memory Care Training & Innovation, Benchmark Senior Living
Rachel Little - Vice President of Health & Wellbeing, EverTrue
Robert Archer - Life Enrichment Director, Dimensions Living Appleton
Somita Ray - Director of Programming, The Cordwainer
Wendy Bucacci - Avita Program Director, Avita of Wells
For more information about the Memory Care Innovation Awards program and to view the Class of 2026, please visit https://innovation.memorycarebusiness.com/.
SOURCE WTWH Media
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