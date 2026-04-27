WTWH Media Earns National and Regional Honors in 2026 ASBPE Azbee Awards

Multiple brands recognized for excellence in editorial, design and digital storytelling, including national finalist distinction

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Media today announced that its brands have been recognized with multiple honors in the 2026 ASBPE Azbee Awards of Excellence, earning regional Gold, Silver and Bronze awards along with national finalist recognition for its work across B2B journalism, design and digital media.

The recognition spans several of WTWH Media's brands and reflects strength across thought leadership, publication design, feature storytelling and social media execution.

"These honors reflect the exceptional work happening across our brands every day," said Matt Logan, CEO of WTWH Media. "From in-depth industry reporting and thought leadership to innovative design and social storytelling, our teams continue to raise the bar. We're especially proud to see that work recognized at both the regional and national levels."

Among the highlights, Packaging OEM was named a national finalist in the highly competitive Overall Excellence – Social Media Account of the Year category, recognizing its LinkedIn strategy and multimedia storytelling for the packaging industry.

WTWH Media's regional award-winning work includes recognition across editorial and design categories:

NATIONAL RECOGNITION

Packaging OEM—National Finalist

Overall Excellence – Social Media Account of the Year: "Packaging OEM LinkedIn: Multimedia Digital Storytelling for the Packaging Industry" (Stephanie Neil, Vice President, Editorial Director; Sarah Wynn, Senior Editor, Digital)

REGIONAL AWARDS

GOLD

Hospice News

Online – Online Single Topic Coverage, Industry: "Medi-Cal policies shape hospice, palliative care" (Jim Parker, Senior Editor; Holly Vossel, Senior Reporter; Jennifer Murtoff, Contributing Reporter)

SILVER

Design World

All Content – Thought Leadership: "Beware of the invisibility cloak" (Paul J. Heney, VP, Editorial Director)

Medical Design & Outsourcing

Design – Publication Design: "Medical Design & Outsourcing – Publication Design" (Matt Claney, VP, Creative Director; Jim Hammerand, Managing Editor)

BRONZE

Design World

Design – Opening Page/Spread Design: "3 Strategies for Selecting the Right Electric Linear Actuator" (Allison Washko, Art Director)

FSR Magazine

Design – Front Cover Design: "Sumontita 'Tammie' Disayawathana Cover" (Erica Naftolowitz, Art Director, FSR; Callie Evergreen, Editor, FSR)

HME Business

All Content – Thought Leadership: "Commentary: From One Caregiver to Many Others" (Laurie Watanabe, Editor In Chief)

QSR Magazine

Design – Publication Design: "QSR magazine | #328 June 2025 / #329 July 2025" (Tory Bartelt, Senior Art Director; Ben Coley, Editor)

Solar Power World

Design – Best Design for a Single Issue: "Solar Power World's 2025 Top Solar Contractors Issue" (Allison Washko, Art Director)

National Azbee Award winners will be announced May 14.

For more information about the ASBPE and the Azbee Awards program, visit: ASBPE Awards.

About WTWH Media

WTWH Media is an award-winning, digital-first B2B media and marketing company that connects brand marketers with targeted, hard-to-reach audiences of executives and practitioners. The company serves seven core industry verticals, including design engineering, robotics, life sciences, renewable energy, food service, convenience retail, and clubs & resorts. For more information, visit www.wtwhmedia.com.

Media Contact:

Annie Wissner

Vice President, Marketing

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE WTWH Media