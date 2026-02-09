WTWH Healthcare Announces Winners of 2025 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards

CLEVELAND, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards . With nearly 50 submissions across the categories of Behavioral Health, Home Health & Home Care, Senior Housing & Senior Living, and Skilled Nursing, the dedication to innovation and creativity in marketing and advertising has never reached new heights.

The program was judged by 10 advertising and marketing experts from across the care continuum, with expertise in sales, marketing, public relations, and more. WTWH Healthcare would like to give a special thanks to the following judges:

Brian Cavoli, Strategic Marketing Director, Tribute

Eric Molho, Founder & Principal, Bon Partners

Jim Lurie, Partner & Founder, o2kl advertising

Jim Shaw, Healthcare Marketing Leader

Jonah Blumenthal, Chief Marketing Officer, TypoDuctions and DRIFT

Karla Pena Rosa, PhD, LP, Psychologist and Certified Coach, Karla D. Pena Rosa, PhD, LLC

Leah Lindgren, MHA, Executive Vice President of Consulting, Sales, and Marketing, HDG

Lori Beth Irvin, Founder & CEO, LBIngenuity LLC

Nick Hoffmeyer, Executive Director, Atlatl Agency

Paige Mantel, Chief Marketing Officer, LifeLoop

Judges evaluated this year's entries based on the campaign's creativity, style and impact, quality, and goals and results. Each industry/category had first, second, and/or third place winners, classified by entries submitted by either provider or vendor organizations.

"As healthcare organizations strive to meet rising demand and heightened consumer expectations, cutting-edge sales and marketing approaches have never been more crucial," said Tim Mullaney, VP/Editorial Director of WTWH Healthcare. "The Aspect Awards shine a light on teams that are redefining how to reach and engage people, whether through inventive digital strategies, powerful storytelling or disciplined execution of proven tactics. This year's honorees demonstrate just how much creativity and rigor are driving progress across the industry. We applaud their achievements."

WTWH Healthcare introduces the 2025 Aspect Marketing & Advertising Award winners in alphabetical order, sorted by industry, campaign category, provider or vendor organization, and campaign name:

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign - Provider

Winner: Community Health Resources (CHR) - WNPR Real Life, Real Hope Moments

Multimedia Campaign - Provider

Winner: Benji - Beyond Technology: Advocating for Access, Empowering Care

Social Media Campaign - Provider

Winner: LifeSkills, Inc. - Adult Foster Care

HOME HEALTH & HOME CARE

Multimedia Campaign - Provider

Winner: TheKey - Changing the Way the World Ages

Second Place: BoldAge PACE - Your Health. Our Priority.

Multimedia Campaign - Vendor

Winner: Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) - Surfing the Age Wave: The 4Ms Framework in Action

Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign - Provider

Winner: Care Options for Kids - One COFK

Second Place: Maxim Healthcare - Maxim Healthcare Rebrand: Company Name, Logo, and Website Launch

Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign - Vendor

Winner: Maxwell TEC - The Maxwell TEC Evolution

Second Place: WellSky - WellSky Services Rebrand

Social Media Campaign - Provider

Winner: Help at Home - Celebrating 50 Years of Caring: Help at Home's 50th Anniversary

SENIOR HOUSING & SENIOR LIVING

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign - Provider

Winner: Brookdale Senior Living - The Grey Take

Second Place: Arrow Senior Living - Legend Chasers

Third Place: Our House Senior Living - It's About You!

Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign - Vendor

Winner: Parasol Alliance - Raising the Bar with Raising Tech: Thought Leadership in Senior Living Technology

Second Place: VIUM Capital - VERSED Podcast

Multimedia Campaign - Provider

Winner: Optima Living - Re-Imagine Senior Living

Second Place: Benchmark Senior Living - In Their Own Words

Third Place: Sequoia Living - Never Stop Growing

Multimedia Campaign - Vendor

Winner: SafelyYou - Be Free to Be Safe, Be Free to Be You

Second Place: Experience Fresh on behalf of Friendship Village - Celebrating 50 Years of Redefining Senior Moments

Third Place: Markentum on behalf of CareOne - It Starts With One

New Brand Launch Campaign - Provider

Winner: Guardian Senior Living - Guardian Senior Living Brand Launch

Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign - Provider

Winner: New Pond Village - New Pond Village Roaring 20s Revelry Event Campaign

Second Place: Westminster Communities of Florida - Palette of Possibilities

Third Place: Westminster Communities of Florida - Soar Back to Sunshine

Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign - Provider

Winner: EverTrue - Rebranding for Relevance in a Changing Market

Second Place: LCS - The Strength of One: The Journey of Rebranding Four Distinct Brands Into One LCS

Third Place: Benchmark Senior Living - Benchmark Senior Living Rebranding

Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign - Vendor

Winner: Mettle5 on behalf of RoseVilla Senior Living - RoseVilla Senior Living: The Power of Community

Social Media Campaign - Provider

Winner: Brookdale Senior Living - Make It Mine

Second Place: Arrow Senior Living - Centenarians

Third Place: The Aspenwood Company - The Leadership Lift: Transforming Brand Presence Through Strategic Marketing Campaigns

Video or TV Campaign - Provider

Winner: Arrow Senior Living - Arrow Leadership Academy

SKILLED NURSING

Multimedia Campaign - Vendor

Winner: WellSky - WellSky Long-Term Care Pricing Campaign

New Brand Launch Campaign - Provider

Winner: Genesis HealthCare - Leading With Heart

New Brand Launch Campaign - Vendor

Winner: Focal Point Care - Focal Point Care Brand Launch

Rebranding (Before & After) Campaign - Vendor

Winner: Future Care Consultants - Future Care Consultants Rebranding

Video or TV Campaign - Provider

Winner: Centers Health Care - Steps to Home

To learn more about the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards program, visit https://www.aspectawards.com/ .

SOURCE WTWH Media