Wuhan Military World Games: Military Glory and World Peace

The event is the top sports gala for the world's military personnel. Organized by the International Military Sports Council every four years, it is widely recognized as the "Military Olympics."

The Wuhan session is the first comprehensive international military competition hosted by China. It is also the largest international sports event hosted by the country after the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Three records have been set so far. Firstly, it comprises 329 competitive events of 27 categories, which is the largest number in the Games' history. Secondly, all of them will be hosted in one city, which has never happened in previous sessions. Thirdly, an athletes' village was constructed especially for the occasion, and this is also a first for the Games.

The theme "Military Glory, World Peace" can be felt in every detail of the Games. The medal, known as the "Star of Peace and Friendship," combines military and Chinese cultural elements, and highlights the spirit of sport. The trophy named "Soaring" is designed in the shape of a dove of peace. It implies the determination of safeguarding world peace and the athletes' constant pursuit to be higher, faster and stronger. Another special feature is the high-tech application. All the 35 venues are covered by the 5G network, and all events are broadcast live via 5G.

The host city Wuhan, with many lakes, is in the middle reaches of the world's third longest Yangtze River. The unique geographical location provides the Games with a picturesque site for competition. Wuhan is also a city of harmony and civility. Currently, it has over 1.45 million registered volunteers, with the number of those working for the Games surpassing 26,000, and those providing services in key areas around the city surpassing 210,000, ensuring that Wuhan will prove to be a polite and hospitable city wherever you go. What's noteworthy is that, to ensure the smooth-running of the Games, the city has built or renovated 35 venues on the two sides of the Yangtze River. They will be used by schools or open to the public after the Games to avoid wasting resources.

The exciting, exceptional and outstanding Military World Games will present to the world a central Chinese city that is pursuing modernization, internationalization and ecological progress. In the future, Wuhan will move even closer to international stage in a manner that is even more steady, open and self-confident.

SOURCE China.org.cn