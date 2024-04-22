WuKong Education Launches First Series of Original International Chinese Graded Readers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the United Nations Chinese Language Day and World Book Day, WuKong Education, a leader in online learning for kids, has once again spearheaded an initiative to foster a global passion for reading. This April, during the fourth annual "WuKong Global Reading Month," WuKong Education introduced an innovative addition to its educational repertoire: "Little Clouds: WuKong Chinese Graded Readers." This series represents the first of its kind, specifically designed for young international learners aged 3-7 to delve into Chinese literature through graded readers that match certain vocabulary and grammar levels.

Global Debut of Little Clouds: WuKong Chinese Graded Readers

This series, developed independently by WuKong Education, targets international children, aiming to nurture their interest in Chinese literature and instill effective reading techniques. By aligning with the six major transdisciplinary themes of the IB-PYP and considering the principles of both the Chinese language and children's cognitive development, these books guide children to explore Chinese literature joyfully and comprehend it from various angles, thereby enhancing their reading skills and interdisciplinary thinking.

Crafted by WuKong Education's research and development team, "Little Clouds: WuKong Chinese Graded Readers" are tailored to the cognitive patterns, vocabulary acquisition, and language environment of 3-to-7-year-old children living outside China. The series, developed by over 70 international Chinese education experts, currently comprises 22 stories and over 200 original illustrations, presenting rich and comprehensive content. Through these engaging narratives, children can effortlessly grasp over 400 high-frequency Chinese words, fostering not only language acquisition but also critical thinking and parent-child interaction through interactive Q&A formats.

Recommended by Harvard Linguistics Expert

"The series perfectly fits the reading habits and preferences of children living outside of China, opening the door to self-awareness, world exploration, and traditional cultural experiences for them. Not only does it inspire children's interest in reading, but it also significantly enhances their reading proficiency and strategic skills, comprehensively facilitates their language development," commented Wenjun Cai, an expert from the Department of East Asian Languages and Civilizations at Harvard University.

In addition to the book launch, WuKong Education organized charitable activities during the "WuKong Global Reading Month." On behalf of WuKong students, reading resources and learning equipment were donated to the Banjar Tengkulak Kelod School in Indonesia. All families participating in "WuKong Global Reading Month" could contribute to this charitable initiative. As of 2024, WuKong's charity actions have supported more than 100 schools, benefiting over 10,000 students worldwide.

"It's been a truly productive month and we're thrilled to introduce our Chinese graded reader series, a first of its kind," remarked Vicky Wang, CEO of WuKong Education. "We take a lot of pride in the work we produce at WuKong, and we're sure Chinese learners around the world will find great use in this latest series."

As the "WuKong Global Reading Month" continues and the 29th World Book Day approaches, WuKong Education encourages young readers worldwide to discover the pleasure of reading and immerse themselves in the richness of Chinese culture through captivating picture books.

About WuKong Education

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education is the premier online education provider for students aged 3 to 18, offering three core programs: WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA).

WuKong Education is committed to igniting learners' lifelong passion for learning. With an expert content development team, top-tier teachers, high-quality courses, and attentive VIP services, WuKong Education has become the trusted choice for over 300,000 families worldwide.

As the platform continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it invites parents worldwide to explore its latest resources and refreshed website at wukongsch.com.

