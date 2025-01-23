WuKong Education's 2024 Global Outreach: Bridging Educational Gaps in Underserved Communities

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education, a leading online K-12 education provider, is enhancing its global impact in 2024 through significant community outreach efforts in Indonesia, Nepal, and Kenya. As part of its ongoing commitment to educational equity, the company is supporting underserved children by providing essential resources and opportunities to bridge educational gaps.

WuKong Education launched the "WuKong Education Outreach Program" in partnership with Gapper International Voluntourism in 2024. The program actively engages WuKong's students in providing vital educational materials, school supplies, and essential services to over 2,000 children across the three countries. These efforts have been a key component of WuKong Education's corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, aiming to foster its students' global citizenship and social responsibility.

From donating laptops and school supplies to organizing tutoring sessions and delivering nutritious meals, the program touched lives across multiple regions, ensuring children in underprivileged communities had the resources needed to thrive. These initiatives reflect WuKong Education's long-standing mission to make education accessible and equitable to students worldwide. By providing vital resources and support, the company aims to empower students in underserved regions, helping them build the skills they need for a brighter future.

Vicky Wang, Founder and CEO of WuKong Education shared, "At WuKong Education, we believe every child deserves the opportunity to learn and grow, regardless of their background or location. Through the WuKong Education Outreach Program, we are helping children in underserved communities gain access to the education and resources they need to thrive, while also empowering our own students to develop a strong sense of global responsibility. We are determined to continue these efforts and make a lasting impact on future generations."

WuKong Education is deeply committed to the transformative power of education and continues to expand educational opportunities globally, empowering every child to reach their full potential. "In 2025, we are taking the program to new heights. From January to March, we will return to Kemenuh Primary School to offer live, on-demand Chinese classes. We are also expanding our initiatives to new regions, ensuring that even more children gain access to the resources and support they need to thrive," Vicky Wang added.

