WuKong Education Launches "Tell Us Your ABC Story Season 2" with Actor Daniel Wu

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education, a premier online education provider, announces the launch of the "Tell Us Your ABC Story Season 2: WuKong Global Story Contest." This contest aims to bring together Chinese individuals and families worldwide, using compelling stories to resonate with their cultural roots.

Inspired by "American Born Chinese", WuKong Education Initiated Season 1 of the Contest, with 'Wukong' Daniel Wu Joined as a Judge

Inspired by the Disney+ series "American Born Chinese", WuKong Education initiated the first contest last year. One of WuKong Education's investors, Daniel Wu, who starred as Sun Wukong (the Monkey King) in the series, served as a judge to select the top stories. Check his message to the participants here.

The contest was open to participants of all ages, genders, and regions, welcoming the diverse voices of the global Chinese community. Hundreds of heartfelt submissions garnered over 50 million views globally, rich with emotions and insights of which resonated deeply with universal themes of family, identity, and belonging.

WuKong Education's Founder and CEO, Vicky Wang, remarked, "The stories serve as a bridge between the past and the future, showcasing the diversity and inclusivity of the global Chinese community. Through the contest, we aim to help them build stronger connections to their roots and inject new vitality into cultural prosperity and development."

Exploring Identity: Fostering Passion for Chinese Literary Creativity

To encourage broader participation in Season 2, WuKong Education collaborated with esteemed organizations such as the Chinese Language Teachers Association of California (CLTAC), Markham Public Library, AAPI Youth Rising, etc. to co-host the contest. This year's judging panel has expanded to include prominent academic figures, including:

Daniel Wu , renowned Chinese-American actor

, renowned Chinese-American actor Vincent Yee , the creator of " Clara Wu and the World of Azen"

, the creator of " and the World of Azen" Dr. Gang Liu, teaching professor from Carnegie Mellon University

Wenjun Cai , ALLEX Scholar, guest lecturer from Boston University and World Languages, Boston ISD

, ALLEX Scholar, guest lecturer from and World Languages, Boston ISD Dr. Jing Liang , Chinese teacher from San Franciso Lowell High School

, Chinese teacher from San Franciso Lowell High School Qinglin Yang , Chinese teacher from Bullis Charter School

, Chinese teacher from Connie Chen , senior Chinese teacher from Los Altos High School

The judging panel will evaluate submissions based on creativity, expression, content, and emotional impact. Outstanding works will be compiled into a book titled "Our ABC Stories Ⅱ", and promoted globally by WuKong Education, showcasing diverse narratives and strengthening cultural bonds. To further encourage participation, this year's winners will receive a co-branded gift box by WuKong Education and The Palace Museum Stationary, certificates of honor, and a copy of the published book.

Participation guidelines include:

Entries are accepted in English and Chinese on any topic, genre, or word count (200-1500 words recommended).

By submitting your work, you agree to grant WuKong Education the rights to edit, distribute, and publish the content.

If you need any assistance, please contact us at: [email protected]

For more information about the contest and share your unique story, please visit www.abcstory-wukongsch.com.

About WuKong Education

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education is the premier online education provider for students aged 3 to 18, offering three core programs: WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA).

WuKong Education is committed to igniting learners' lifelong passion for learning. With an expert content development team, top-tier teachers, high-quality courses, and attentive VIP services, WuKong Education has become the trusted choice for over 300,000 families worldwide.

As the platform continues to innovate and expand its offerings, it invites parents worldwide to explore its latest resources and refreshed website at wukongsch.com.

SOURCE WuKong Education