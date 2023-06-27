WuKong Education Wins Prestigious 2023 EdTechX Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WuKong Education, a leading online education technology company with over 300,000 students worldwide, announced it has been named a winner at the 2023 EdTechX Awards in the Americas category. WuKong Education's continued growth, innovation, and market impact contributed to the award recognition.

"Since our founding in 2016, we've been dedicated to creating an online learning platform that provides opportunities for students to learn and enhance their language and math skills," WuKong Education CEO, Vicky Wang said. "We see the future of education as innovative, personalized, and data-driven, and this award recognition from EdTechX solidifies our commitment to driving the industry forward."

The EdTechX Awards honor technology-driven companies revolutionizing the global edtech industry. This year, the awards recognized winners based on growth, stages of learning, and the companies who are champions in their respective geographies and segments. Selected from a pool of applications from close to 50 countries, the winning organizations showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and innovations within their industries.

Benjamin Vedrenne-Cloquet, Partner at IBIS Capital and Co-Founder of EdTechX & IMPACTX2050 commented, "We are thrilled to recognize and honour the remarkable achievements of our winners. These organizations have demonstrated exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in their respective fields. Through technology, their contributions are significantly advancing the global EdTech and WorkTech landscape, and we are proud to showcase their accomplishments."

EdTechX 2023 celebrated its 10th anniversary this year with 613 attendees representing 50 countries. During the Summit, Cicy Ding, Head of Education at WuKong Education, participated in a panel titled "What does the classroom look like in 2030?" along with educators and industry thought leaders. The conversation highlighted the need for personalized learning and accessibility in education, and how technology continues to transform the industry.

The awards ceremony took place at the EdTechX Summit on June 22 at Tobacco Dock in London. The gala celebrated winners across 16 categories, selected by an expert panel from IBIS Capital.

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education is the premier online education provider for students 3- to 18-years old. Since 2016, WuKong Education has been the first choice for families who want to provide their children with language and mathematics skills for future success in the 21st century. With more than 4,000 teachers around the globe and a dedicated curriculum team developing original courses for the platform, WuKong Education brings the best of online live classes and self-paced learning together in a single, interactive, engaging platform that is available anytime, anywhere.

WuKong Education is dedicated to igniting children's passion for lifelong learning. WuKong Education teachers, high-quality courses, and concierge-level service make WuKong Education the right choice for more than 300,000 families in 118 countries and regions.

WuKong Education: Unleash your inner genius. To learn more, visit wukongsch.com

