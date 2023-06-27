Würk Appoints Jennifer Meadows as Chief Operating Officer

Seasoned Würk leader to spearhead operations and strategy

DENVER, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Würk , the first and leading Human Capital Management (HCM) company for the cannabis industry, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Meadows as chief operating officer, effective June 19, 2023.

As Würk's chief operating officer, Meadows will lead processes across Würk, develop business strategies and strategically execute the company's goals for the future. She will be responsible for the implementations, product, tax, money movement and operations teams.

"In my time at Würk so far, I have developed incredible relationships with the team as we strive to evolve the company and serve our industry," said Jennifer Meadows. "Würk offers an essential service to cannabis, providing operators with the security of an industry-specific human resources foundation and a reliable means to pay employees. I am thrilled to take on the role of COO at a company I truly believe in and am eager to get started on leading operations at such an exciting time."

Meadows joined the Würk community in 2020 with over two decades of experience in business development, operations management and leadership. Most recently, as director of operations, Meadows has developed a team of implementation experts that supports Wurk's growth objectives. Before working in cannabis, Meadows managed human resources and payroll outsourcing teams for clients in several sectors.

"Jennifer has continually proven herself as a dedicated leader and expert in her field, growing with the Würk team over the past three years," said Deborah Saneman, CEO of Wurk. "I have no doubt that she will thrive in her new role, which will enable her to execute her vision across the entire organization as she builds a cohesive, supportive work environment."

