WuXi Advanced Therapies Expands Philadelphia Campus with New State-of-The-Art Testing Laboratory

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Advanced Therapies Inc. (WuXi ATU) – a business unit of WuXi AppTec offering end-to-end contract services for the cell and gene therapies industry – today announced the completion of a facility expansion that will triple its advanced testing capacity at the company's Philadelphia Navy Yard campus. The expanded laboratory will provide much needed testing services for cell and gene therapy and biotherapy clients globally. This will especially enable WuXi ATU to provide fully integrated contract testing, development and manufacturing services for advanced therapies clients and thus advance its mission to bring life-saving treatments to patients in need in the shortest possible turn-around-time, and assured quality and quantity.

In recent years, the drug development industry has experienced increasing capacity constraints in analytical method development and routine product testing, causing delays in process development, product supply, clinical initiation, and regulatory filings. WuXi ATU's new 140,000 sq. ft. state of the art laboratory will alleviate these challenges by significantly increasing analytical development and testing capacity and capability and enabling global advanced therapy companies to obtain timely characterization and lot release services. These services are integral to ensure that a reliable supply of therapeutic products can be delivered to patients in both clinical and commercial settings.

"WuXi Advanced Therapies is well aware of the impact caused by product-testing bottlenecks for the advanced therapies industry. As a leading cell and gene therapy Contract Testing Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO), we are addressing the challenge with this important new investment at the Philadelphia Navy Yard – which reflects our sustained commitment to our customers by getting advanced therapeutic solutions to patients sooner," said Dr. David Chang, Chief Executive Officer of WuXi ATU.

The new facility – WuXi ATU's fourth at the Philadelphia Navy Yard – is Gold LEED-certified and adheres to Good Manufacturing Practices. The laboratory is scheduled to begin operations in late 2020.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient, socially responsible and sustainable solutions – and has received ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) A Ratings from Morgan Stanley Capital International's since 2019. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 4,100 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated." Please visit: www.wuxiapptec.com

About WuXi Advanced Therapies Inc.

As the advanced therapies business unit of WuXi AppTec, WuXi Advanced Therapies is a Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CTDMO) that offers integrated platforms to transform the development, testing, manufacturing, and commercialization of cell, gene, and other advanced biopharmaceuticals. Our services and solutions accelerate time to market and support customer programs around the world. For more information, please visit: www.advancedtherapies.com

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

Related Links

www.wuxiapptec.com

