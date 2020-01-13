WuXi Advanced Therapies Launches New World-Class AAV Vector Suspension Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Advanced Therapies, a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) offering end-to-end contract services for the advance therapies industry, announced today the expansion of its service capabilities by offering a fully integrated adeno-associated virus (AAV) Vector Suspension Platform to help accelerate the timeline for cell and gene therapy development, manufacturing and release while providing greater predictability.

This service will provide advanced therapy companies worldwide with an integrated platform for AAV vector production that includes: in-stock raw materials with established batch records; regulatory and technical expertise; process and analytical development; full in-process and release testing; robust quality control and quality assurance oversight; and facilities that offer the capacity and flexibility to meet client timeline needs with enhanced scalability that range up to 1000L.

"We are excited to bring a world-class AAV Suspension Platform to our customers," said Felix Hsu, Senior Vice President and Global Head of WuXi AppTec Advanced Therapies. "We will continue to develop platforms that help our customers bring their innovative therapies to patients and to market with even greater predictability and speed."

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable companies in the pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device industries worldwide to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. As an innovation-driven and customer-focused company, WuXi AppTec helps our partners improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. With industry-leading capabilities such as R&D and manufacturing for small molecule drugs, cell and gene therapies, and testing for medical devices, WuXi AppTec's open-access platform is enabling more than 3,700 collaborators from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need - and to realize our vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

For more information, please visit: http://www.wuxiapptec.com

About WuXi Advanced Therapies (WAT)

The advanced therapies business unit of WuXi AppTec is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that is reducing the complexities of manufacturing by providing integrated platforms that enable cell and gene therapies to be developed, manufactured, and released faster and with greater predictability.

For more information, please visit www.advancedtherapies.com

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

Related Links

http://www.wuxiapptec.com

